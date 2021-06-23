Former Drake & Josh actor Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment.

Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday via Zoom to felony attempted endangering children, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to the Associated Press, the charges are related to a girl he met online, who attended one of his concerts in 2017 in Cleveland at the age of 15.

His sentencing has been scheduled for 12 July in Cleveland.

Defence attorney Ian Friedman told the AP on Wednesday that “why Mr Bell chose to enter today’s plea” will be revealed at sentencing.

Bell, whose legal name is Jared Drake Bell, originally pleaded not guilty in the case. His indictment was announced earlier this month.

He could face probation or up to two years in prison at sentencing.

Bell starred in Drake & Josh, a Nickelodeon sitcom, between 2004 and 2007. He portrayed Drake Parker, while Josh Peck played Parker’s stepbrother Josh Nichols.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press