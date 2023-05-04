Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has dropped out of hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Barrymore announced her decision was made in solidarity with the WGA writers’ strike, which began on Tuesday (2 May) after months of negotiations with Hollywood studios over pay failed to come to a deal.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” she released in a statement.

“Everything we celebrate and honour about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”

The ET actor continued: “I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​”

The event’s red carpet has also been cancelled, however, the awards show is still set to air live on Sunday (7 May), without a host and any Writers Guild of America members.

Other celebrities to have joined the writers’ picket line include Rob Lowe and Natasha Lyonne.

Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show)

The annual MTV Movie & TV Awards honour the best of the film industry’s summer blockbuster season as well as shows from the TV season.

Nominees are decided by MTV producers and executives before the winners are decided by online votes from the general public.

Stranger Things and The Last of Us are among the top TV contenders, while Top Gun: Maverick leads the movie category.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will broadcast live on Sunday (7 May), beginning at 8pm EST on MTV.