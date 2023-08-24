Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drew Barrymore fan detained in Long Island looking for star’s home after storming stage at New York event

Police confirmed that the man was the same person who attempted to storm the stage at a recent event hosted by Barrymore in New York City

Tom Murray
Thursday 24 August 2023 21:46
Comments
Drew Barrymore Escorted Off Stage After Fan Encounter | THR News

A man in Southampton, Long Island, was “temporarily detained” on Thursday (24 August) after “going door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence”.

The man, identified as Chad Busto, was “questioned in the field and released” Lieutenant Todd Spencer told The Independent, adding that more information would be released this afternoon.

The Independent has contacted Barrymore’s representatives for comment.

Busto is the same man who identified himself earlier in the week while attempting to storm the stage at a talk conducted by Barrymore in New York City.

The 50 First Dates star, 48, was in conversation with actor and singer Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y when the incident took place.

Recommended

In a TikTok recording, a member of the audience can be heard shouting “Drew Barrymore”, causing her to look up in shock.

“Oh my god, yes? Hi!,” she said, looking over at the side of the stage.

Drew Barrymore

(Getty Images)

The man went on to identify himself as “Chad Michael Busto”, telling her: “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

Rapp appeared concerned by the man’s behaviour, and quickly stood to place herself in front of Barrymore before walking with her off the stage. A grateful Barrymore can be seen putting her arm around Rapp’s waist in the footage.

Meanwhile, an on-stage security guard quickly intercepted the man, while a second security guard helped lead him away.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told The Independent that no complaints had been filed over the incident at the time of writing.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

After a pause in the event, Barrymore and Rapp returned to the stage, with the musician praising Barrymore for her calm demeanour.

“They’re like, ‘Do you need anything, do you need us to stay?’” she told the audience. “[Barrymore] was like oh no, I got it, I’m good!’”

Barrymore responded: “Well, I got a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard!”

Recommended

She joked: “You are my Kevin Costner!”

The Charlie’s Angels star is well-known for her smooth handling of fans. In another viral moment last month, the actor was commended for stopping her Drew Barrymore Show to comfort a crying audience member.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in