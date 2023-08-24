Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in Southampton, Long Island, was “temporarily detained” on Thursday (24 August) after “going door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence”.

The man, identified as Chad Busto, was “questioned in the field and released” Lieutenant Todd Spencer told The Independent, adding that more information would be released this afternoon.

The Independent has contacted Barrymore’s representatives for comment.

Busto is the same man who identified himself earlier in the week while attempting to storm the stage at a talk conducted by Barrymore in New York City.

The 50 First Dates star, 48, was in conversation with actor and singer Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y when the incident took place.

In a TikTok recording, a member of the audience can be heard shouting “Drew Barrymore”, causing her to look up in shock.

“Oh my god, yes? Hi!,” she said, looking over at the side of the stage.

Drew Barrymore (Getty Images)

The man went on to identify himself as “Chad Michael Busto”, telling her: “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

Rapp appeared concerned by the man’s behaviour, and quickly stood to place herself in front of Barrymore before walking with her off the stage. A grateful Barrymore can be seen putting her arm around Rapp’s waist in the footage.

Meanwhile, an on-stage security guard quickly intercepted the man, while a second security guard helped lead him away.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told The Independent that no complaints had been filed over the incident at the time of writing.

After a pause in the event, Barrymore and Rapp returned to the stage, with the musician praising Barrymore for her calm demeanour.

“They’re like, ‘Do you need anything, do you need us to stay?’” she told the audience. “[Barrymore] was like oh no, I got it, I’m good!’”

Barrymore responded: “Well, I got a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard!”

She joked: “You are my Kevin Costner!”

The Charlie’s Angels star is well-known for her smooth handling of fans. In another viral moment last month, the actor was commended for stopping her Drew Barrymore Show to comfort a crying audience member.