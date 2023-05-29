Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eamonn Holmes has hit out at Phillip Schofield’s “delusional” Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Schofield confessed to having had an affair with a much younger colleague on This Morning.

The 61-year-old admitted that he lied to his employers, as well as to co-star Holly Willoughby, his agent and his family about the nature of his relationship with the employee. He has now resigned from ITV altogether.

The news followed nearly a week after Schofield stepped away from his role on This Morning amid rumours of a feud between himself and Willoughby.

On Monday (29 May), Schofield shared an Instagram statement hitting out at “people with grudges”, claiming that it is “the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”.

Schofield also said that there was “no toxicity” during his time on This Morning, which he called “the best show to work on, with the best people”.

Holmes has since criticised Schofield’s statement, calling it “delusional”.

(Twitter)

“Schofield has put out a delusional statement,” wrote the GB News broadcaster. “Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs.”

Unlike a post shared to the Instagram grid, which will remain available to view publicly until it is deleted, anything shared on Instagram Stories will disappear after 24 hours.

Holmes continued: “I’m reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person [sic]!”

Eamonn Holmes initial reaction to Phillip Schofield’s admission (Twitter)

The Independent has contacted a representative of Schofield and Willoughby for comment.

This is not the first time that Holmes has hit out at Schofield.

Last week, after Schofield announced his decision to exit This Morning (prior to news of his affair being made public), Holmes said he believes the presenter “was sacked”.

Speaking on his GB News breakfast show, Holmes said: “Oh please, just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘Here’s your P45 now step down.’”

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV. “

(GB News / Getty Images)

Holmes had previously called both Schofield and Willoughby a pair of “actors”.

Less than one week after he quit This Morning, Schofield was dropped by his agents and announced he has formally cut ties with ITV after more than 20 years after he admitted to having had an affair with a much younger colleague.

On Monday morning (29 May), Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond stepped in to present This Morning with Holly Willoughby due to return from half-term break on 5 June.

Viewers noted O’Leary’s choice of words as he opened the episode, and went on to address the ongoing scandal.