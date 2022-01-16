Eamonn Holmes has claimed that he was given “no reason” or warning before his departure from This Morning.

The presenter used to host the ITV daytime show with wife Ruth Langsford on Fridays, but the pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in late 2020. The couple continued presenting in the school holidays, before leaving in late 2021.

While Langsford has remained at ITV as a panellist on Loose Women, Holmes has since joined GB News.

Speaking to The Times, Holmes said that while the news that they were being axed from This Morning was not surprising, he was shocked by the lack of warning.

“I don’t have any issues with that at all,” he said.

“I just have issues with why they can’t tell you your time is up. Just have a conversation, any conversation. I was given no reason why I was blocked.’

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

At the time, the broadcaster said: “As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.”

Holmes now presents the breakfast show at GB News with co-host Isabel Webster.

Speaking to the audience at the start of his first show, Holmes said: “I’m having some lovely messages from people all around the country who are looking forward to whatever we’re going to do differently. Hopefully we are going to do lots of things differently.