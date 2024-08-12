ESPN’s Malika Andrews praised for handling on-air earthquake ‘like a pro’

Support truly

ESPN host Malika Andrews was left unfazed this afternoon (August 12) despite an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 rattling the studio during her live broadcast from Los Angeles.

Andrews, 29, was interviewing basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo on NBA Today when the earthquake struck.

The quake was powerful enough to shake the building and send the camera spinning, but Andrews appeared unflappable throughout.

“We have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles,” she explained as the tremors began. “So we’re just going to make sure that our studio lights... everything stays safe. Everything’s shaking.”

After checking in with her producers, Andrews went on to tell viewers: “Thank you so much for bearing with us through that, our studio was shaking just a little bit.”

Later on X/Twitter, Andrews wrote: “Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios. Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout! Stay safe, fellow Angelenos.”

Andrews’s calm demeanor won her plaudits across social media. Several users said the host had “handled it like a pro”, while one commented: “Malika Andrews handled it extremely well! No way I would have been that calm.”

Another wrote: “Just watched Malika Andrews navigate an earthquake on live television by explaining to the viewers what was happening, checking that her crew was good, and then continuing the segment without missing a beat. PRO.”

The earthquake occurred at 12.20pm just 2 miles southeast of Highland Park, a Los Angeles neighborhood, and has a depth of 12.1 km, according to the US Geological Service.

Although it was first classified as a 4.7 earthquake, USGS downgraded it to a 4.4 moments after it rocked Southern California. Shaking was felt in Los Angeles, East San Gabriel, Rosemead, Monterey Park and Long Beach, according to USGS.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) announced it immediately went into “earthquake mode,” meaning it will conduct an hourlong survey to examine “critical infrastructure and areas of local concern.”

There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries, LAFD said.

The fire department encouraged locals to protect their heads and necks while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall, away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops.

The Los Angeles Police Department called it a “significant” earthquake and told locals to “be prepared for aftershocks.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on X after the earthquake: “We’re monitoring the earthquake in Southern California and @Cal_OES is coordinating with local authorities to assess any potential damage.”