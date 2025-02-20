EastEnders fans left stunned as soap legend returns after 37 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 40th anniversary of EastEnders was marked in momentous fashion by the shock return of one of the show's biggest legends.

Earlier this week, the BBC soap’s pub, The Queen Vic, exploded when Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), the former partner of Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), crashed his car into the Albert Square pub after being on the run following a murder, and kidnapping Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

In a follow-up one-hour special on Wednesday (19 February), Walford residents tried to make their way out after being stuck in the collapsing building.

Among the trapped was a pregnant Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean). As Sharon lay stuck under collapsed beams – her false eyelashes and makeup still intact – her late mother Angie Watts (played by Anita Dobson) made a shocking return. Dobson left the show in 1988, after three years playing Angie.

In the exchange, Angie’s ghost urges Sharon to fight.

“You’re not giving up on us are you Sharon?” Angie says approaching her daughter. “Hello, darling. I’ve missed you so much. I wish I could just put my arms around you and give you a great big hug.

“But it’s not time for us to be together yet, darling. Not just yet. We’re all scared aren’t we? Look at me, spent my whole life being scared. But you gotta keep fighting, Sharon.”

Sharon struggles before Angie says: “You mustn’t give up. We are fighters. So come on, my darling. Start screaming for help.”

She is eventually rescued by Grant Mitchell (played by Ross Kemp).

open image in gallery Angie Watts returned to save Sharon ( BBC )

Kemp made a special return for the show’s 40th anniversary but will not be in the live episode tonight. Asked if he would be in Thursday’s live episode, he said on ITV’s This Morning: “I’m not doing the live, I’m no long there, I’ve departed – not in a hearse, I hasten to add.”

In an interactive twist for its 40th anniversary, fans will choose whether Denise Fox (Diane Parish) will reunite with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I just want you to know that whoever you love, if you’re happy, I’m happy. Because life really is too short Mum, and you’ve got to fight for what you want,” Chelsea tells Denise as she looks over at Ravi.

open image in gallery Denise will choose between Jack and Ravi ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem )

But who will she pick? The decision won’t be straightforward, but it will be left in the hands of fans. Viewers will also decide whether Sonia’s baby will be called Julia or Tony in honour of EastEnders creators Julia Smith and Tony Holland.

Voting is open now and will close tomorrow (20 February) at 7.10pm. Viewers can visit http://bbc.co.uk/eastenders where you can sign in or register for a BBC Account. The result will be revealed during our live episode.