EastEnders co-stars had ‘secret offscreen romance’ for several years

EastEnders actors Danielle Harold and Max Bowden had a “secret offscreen romance” during their time on the BBC soap, according to reports.

The former co-stars, who played Lola Pearce and Ben Mitchell, reportedly dated for several years while working together but kept their relationship under wraps.

Pearce left the soap in 2023 after her character, Lola, died from a brain tumour in a heartbreaking storyline that saw the actor win several awards for her performance.

Bowden, who starred as Phil Mitchell’s son, left the show the following year when his character was jailed for credit card fraud in America, where he had been researching treatment options for Lola’s cancer. The characters shared a daughter, called Lexi, but Lola ultimately ended up marrying Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) in the lead-up to her death.

A source told MailOnline: “Danielle and Max dated for a number of years. Of course, it was known among the EastEnders cast and everyone thought they were sweet together.”

“There are a lot of emotions after they were friends, colleagues, and romantically involved for such a long time.”

The source claimed that the pair’s relationship didn’t end on good terms, and that they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Independent has contacted their representatives for comment.

When Pearce left the programme, Bowden wrote online: “Our girl. What you have achieved in the last twelve months is extraordinary. My whole EastEnders 'journey' started with you, and what a ride it's been.”

open image in gallery Danielle Harold and Max Bowden as Lola and Ben in ‘EastEnders ( BBC )

“Watching you work so closely every day has been inspiring but hasn't quite topped being your friend. You've been there for all of us when we've needed a friend, and for that I can only thank you.”

The pair also gave an insight into their close friendship while appearing on an episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, which aired on Valentine’s Day.

Pearce said on the programme: “It's nice to do something fun. With EastEnders, our storylines are really heavy and really sad.”

When Antiques Road Trip expert Ishy Khan said, “You can tell there's love there,” Pearce replied: “Yeah, there is. He loves me really. He pretends like he don't, but he does.”

open image in gallery Max Bowden and Danielle Harold pictured on the ‘Eastenders’ set ( Max Bowden via Instagram )

Bowden added: “We did some really dark and beautiful storylines together so we've spent a lot of time in each other's pockets, which is why we're so comfortable with each other.”

After leaving Albert Square, Pearce has gone on to appear in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt alongside Bear Grylls. Bowden has turned his attention to stage roles, and he is currently preparing to appear in the forthcoming new musical Midnight Cowboy.

Bowden was previously in a relationship with girlfriend Roisin Buckle, and the pair welcomed a baby together in September 2022. He also dated EastEnders actor Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean, for six months.