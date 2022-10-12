Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

EastEnders stars to return to show for Dot Cotton’s funeral

Soap will pay tribute to long-running character later this year

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 12 October 2022 09:26
Comments
EastEnders star June Brown dies aged 95

A number of former EastEnders stars are returning to Albert Square to film scenes for Dot Cotton’s funeral.

June Brown, who portrayed the long-running soap character, died in April at age 95.

Although she’d played the role since 1985, Brown stepped away from the programme in 2020, putting her departure down to feeling underwhelmed by the recent storylines she’d been offered.

Dot’s final appearance on the show took place in January 2020 via a voicemail left for Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), explaining that she had fled Albert Square for Ireland.

In light of Brown’s real-life death, the soap will announce the character’s demise in the coming weeks.

Recommended

As a way of paying respects to both the character and the actor, EastEnders will air special funeral scenes saying goodbye later this year, which will see some characters return for the occasion.

A notable returning character includes Dot’s granddaughter, Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa). Lauren left Albert Square in 2018 after moving to New Zealand, where she started a new life with her son Louie.

Speaking about her return to celebrate Dot’s life, Jossa described the decision as a “no-brainer” and said that being invited back was a “real honour”.

June Brown (BBC/PA)

(PA Media)

“It was amazing to be back, but hard to be filming this storyline,” she explained in a statement. “I can tell the viewers now that Dot gets the beautiful send-off that she deserves.

“June was the light and joy of EastEnders. I had so much fun working with her, the incredible stories and how infectious & witty she was. June is a legend and I miss her very much.”

Recommended

As well as Lauren, other confirmed characters that will make a comeback to commemorate Dot include Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE), Barry Clark (Gary Hailes) George “Lofty” Holloway (Tom Watt), Mary “the punk” Smith (Linda Davidson) and Disa O’Brien (Jan Graveson).

Each has had a unique relationship with Dot at some point during her 35-year tenure on the show.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in