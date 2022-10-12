Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of former EastEnders stars are returning to Albert Square to film scenes for Dot Cotton’s funeral.

June Brown, who portrayed the long-running soap character, died in April at age 95.

Although she’d played the role since 1985, Brown stepped away from the programme in 2020, putting her departure down to feeling underwhelmed by the recent storylines she’d been offered.

Dot’s final appearance on the show took place in January 2020 via a voicemail left for Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), explaining that she had fled Albert Square for Ireland.

In light of Brown’s real-life death, the soap will announce the character’s demise in the coming weeks.

As a way of paying respects to both the character and the actor, EastEnders will air special funeral scenes saying goodbye later this year, which will see some characters return for the occasion.

A notable returning character includes Dot’s granddaughter, Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa). Lauren left Albert Square in 2018 after moving to New Zealand, where she started a new life with her son Louie.

Speaking about her return to celebrate Dot’s life, Jossa described the decision as a “no-brainer” and said that being invited back was a “real honour”.

June Brown (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

“It was amazing to be back, but hard to be filming this storyline,” she explained in a statement. “I can tell the viewers now that Dot gets the beautiful send-off that she deserves.

“June was the light and joy of EastEnders. I had so much fun working with her, the incredible stories and how infectious & witty she was. June is a legend and I miss her very much.”

As well as Lauren, other confirmed characters that will make a comeback to commemorate Dot include Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE), Barry Clark (Gary Hailes) George “Lofty” Holloway (Tom Watt), Mary “the punk” Smith (Linda Davidson) and Disa O’Brien (Jan Graveson).

Each has had a unique relationship with Dot at some point during her 35-year tenure on the show.