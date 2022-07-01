The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
EastEnders adds drag queen Tara Misu as a regular character
Matthew Morrison will play Felix Baker, AKA novice queen Tara Misu
EastEnders is introducing a drag queen to the series as a regular character.
Played by Matthew Morrison, Felix Baker joins the long-running BBC soap as the younger son of Mitch Baker’s estranged brother. The character performs drag under the name Tara Misu.
Speaking to BBC News, Morrison said it was a privilege to become the show’s first drag queen, and to to “represent the LGBTQIA+ community” on screen.
He said he intends “to showcase the creative art of drag” to viewers and the show’s characters.
“It’s important for people to feel reflected on screen,” Morrison added.
In a video posted to the show’s official social media accounts, Morrison revealed that he had never done drag before EastEnders. However, the character will also be depicted as a novice to drag performance.
Morrison’s character was filmed recieving instruction from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes.
Strokes had been asked to help out by Morrison’s EastEnders co-star Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler.
EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7.30pm Monday to Thursday.
The soap recently made headlines after welcoming Prince Charles and Camilla onto the series for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Fans were divided over the cameo, with some describing it as “cringey” and “bizarre”.
