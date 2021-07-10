EastEnders viewers have called for Harry Redknapp to return to the show after being pleasantly surprised by his cameo.

During Friday (9 July) night’s episode of the soap, the former football manager dropped by the Queen Vic during the Euros.

Landlord Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) excitedly exclaimed that the pub was going to have “royalty in our presence”, only to clarify to his excited wife Linda (Kellie Bright) that he meant Redknapp rather than Prince Harry.

“You said royalty,” Linda said, with Mick replying: “Well, he’s my Princess Di, isn’t he? You’ve got your one, I’ve got mine.”

Redknapp then joined the pair in the pub for a pint, greeting a flustered Mick with an “’ello guv’nor”. Mick got him to sign his West Ham shirt before ribbing the commentator for managing Tottenham Hotspur too.

“Harry, there’s always a pint in here, on us, for you,” Mick awkardly added as Redknapp left with his beer.

Commenting on the episode, viewers were shocked that the actor’s performance wasn’t “actually that bad”, with one even joking that there was a “Bafta incoming” for the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner.

“I’m absolutely shattered, like, but I’m not seeing things here, is that Harry Redknapp on EastEnders?” one viewer commented.

“Wow what a cameo from the legend that is Harry Redknapp,” another commenter wrote. “I think that he made a fantastic addition to the show. He settled in so well and looked comfortable and his meeting with Mick in the pub was a lovely moment too. I hope he has a more permanent role in future.”

“I think he did well despite never going to drama school, acted better than some of the full time cast,” another tweet read.

“Why is it that after all that moaning I did about stunt castings, Dani Dyer and Harry Redknapp weren’t actually that bad. Redknapp was particularly decent actually,” one Twitter user wrote.

Heaping even higher praise on the former footballer, one viewer said: “Absolutely loved Harry in EastEnders tonight he fitted in perfectly, total natural at acting.”

One tweet read: “Catching up on EastEnders, Harry Redknapp in it. I can’t.”