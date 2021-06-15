It’s a good day to be an EastEnders fan.

The BBC has announced the return of one of the BBC soap’s most popular characters in its 36-year history – Janine Butcher.

Charlie Brooks first appeared as Janine in1998, succeeding Alexa Demetriou in the role. She left the soap in 2004 and, after several small returns, came back as a regular in 2008. She departed again in 2014.

Brooks will reprise the role of Janine for what has been described as a “huge storyline”. Her episodes will air later this year.

The soap’s story editor Kyri Zindilis teased on Twitter: “I’m very excited for this and we’re already having so much fun with Miss Butcher. Welcome home, Janine!”

Zindilis also wrote, “If only he’d worn slip-on shoes!” – a reference to Janine’s quote after murdering her husband Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) by pushing him off a cliff in a classic 2004 episode.

Fans have been left very excited by the news.

Metro.co.uk’s soaps reporter Stephen Patterson wrote:” The word ‘iconic’ is arguably thrown about far too often these days. Janine more than deserving of it. Cannot wait to see her back in Walford. The BEST news!”

Classic ‘EastEnders’ episode saw Janine (Charlie Brooks) kill Barry (Shaun Williamson) (BBC)

One Twitter user wrote: “Love that she’s back. Possibly all time favourite character of mine.”

Another described Janine as “literally the only person that will get me avid watching EastEnders again”, with one former fan writing: “Janine’s coming back to EastEnders? Might actually tune in.”