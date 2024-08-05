GMB viewers criticise Ed Balls for ‘callous’ Zarah Sultana interview

Support truly

Ed Balls and MP Zarah Sultana locked horns in a fiery Good Morning Britain segment on the far-right riots, which left some viewers feeling uncomfortable.

The minister for Coventry South – who was one of the Labour MPs recently suspended by Keir Starmer for voting to scrap the two-child benefit cap – appeared on ITV morning show on Monday (5 August) for a debate with Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce about the extent to which Islamophobia is fuelling the abhorrent riots taking place in several cities across the UK.

As Sultana attempted to explain the importance of calling the riots “Islamophobic” and “racist”, Balls repeatedly interrupted her while also accusing her of failing to answer his questions.

In awkward scenes, Kate Garraway stepped in to seemingly defend Balls, telling a frustrated Sultana: “We have to ask you questions as well”, to which she replied: “Absolutely.”

Here, as Garraway proceeded to ask Sultana a question, Balls interjected: “And if you want to, you can answer them – it’s your call.”

Sultana replied: “I’m going to wait for Kate to finish her question if that’s alright,” following which a clearly rattled Balls, staring at Sultana, hit back: “If you want to answer the questions, you can but you don’t have to.”

Sultana remained silent as Garraway asked: “Why is it important for you to use that specific word ‘Islamophobic’? It’s been called racist, it’s been called thuggery.” Here, Balls interrupted again, stating: “They definitely said racist over the weekend.”

However, when Balls said that he is unsure whether Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, whom he is married to, have used the word “Islamophobia”, Sultana replied: “They haven’t.”

open image in gallery Ed Balls repeatedly interrupted Zarah Sultana on ‘GMB’ ( ITV )

Sultana attempted to give her answer to Garraway’s question, explaining how mosques were targeted over the weekend – and here, Balls interrupted once more, stating: “But Keir Starmer has condemned that,” to which Sultana said: “I’m just finishing the question if thats OK.”

When Sultana went on to say there is a correlation between language used by politicians in the media, including Balls, to phrases used by rioters, Balls accused Sultana of “attacking” him.

“Well, you’ve moved from attacking Andrew to attacking me,” he said, to which the camera cut to Pierce who could be seen chuckling.

open image in gallery Zarah Sultana appeared on ‘GMB’ ( ITV )

Viewers were unimpressed with the interview, and have branded Balls “reckless” for his repeated interruptions of the MP.

Narinder Kaur, who regularly appears on GMB debates, said: “This is unacceptable & deeply uncomfortable viewing. An entire white panel questioning a brown woman like a suspect. Ed Balls and Kate have left their homes this morning with no fear.”

X/Twitter user Thomas H wrote: “‘Ed Balls being incredibly patronising and condescending to Zarah Sultana. That just highlights the problem”, adding: “Zarah Sultana speaking the truth on GMB and the presenters didn’t want to hear it, which is part of the problem.’

Jonathan Shafi added: “Look how hyper-defensive and condescending Ed Balls is. Completely unprofessional, and callous, given the context,” while others accused the show of “dogpiling” Sultana.

Many suggested Balls should not have interviewed Sultana considering he is married to Cooper, questioning whether he was able to remain “unbiased”.

Find outraged reactions to the interview below.

A sneering Ed Balls (husband of Home Sec) and panel of white people take umbrage at Zarah Sultana asking govt to call riots across country racist/Islamophobic. Look at them laughing at her. @GMB just allowed presenters to belittle a Muslim MP on air.



pic.twitter.com/lMJ4kmAWdE pic.twitter.com/ykt3jbMZU6 — Teri ☘️💙♿️ (@mettlesome_teri) August 5, 2024

Here’s an example of how the press downplays and thus legitimises the far right. Zarah Sultana, a Muslim woman of colour, states the glaringly obviously that these riots are racist and islamophobic, and she is interrupted, sneered at, and condescended. pic.twitter.com/6UpozvbfLn — Miriam Brett (@MiriamBrett) August 5, 2024

The Independent has conatced ITV for comment.