Who are the seven Labour MPs suspended by Keir Starmer?

Keir Starmer has suspended seven Labour MPs from the party after he faced an early rebellion supporting an amendment to the King’s Speech in favour of scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

The government has so far resisted calls to lift the cap, which has been described by campaigners as “cruel.”

Given his massive majority, the prime minister was able to comfortably see off the rebellion with the amendment failing by 363 votes to 103 – a majority of 260 for Labour.

But his decision has divided the party, in an episode that will be seen as damaging to the new prime minister. The seven MPs suspended by Sir Keir are all on Labour’s left, and the move could stoke factional tensions which have gripped the party throughout his tenure as leader.

Speaking before the vote, now-independent MP Jeremy Corbyn said to Labour MPs “stick to your principles, stand up for what you know is right, and be a voice for the kinder society your constituents deserve”.

The prime minister enforced a hardline whip on Labour MPs. This means they were threatened with suspension from the party for voting for the amendment, which was tabled by the SNP.

Despite this, 42 Labour MPs abstained from voting alongside the seven that voted in favour. Their suspensions will now last for six months.

Here are the seven Labour MPs that have been suspended by Sir Keir:

John McDonnell

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell is among the seven MPs suspended from the parliamentary Labour Party ( PA Archive )

Veteran MP John McDonnell has represented Hayes and Harlington since 1997. He has long been a stalwart figurehead of the Labour left, often voting against the party as a backbench member.

He is a close ally and friend of Jeremy Corbyn, and was shadow chancellor from 2015 to 2020 under the leadership of the now-independent MP. He has run for leader twice, in 2007 and 2010.

In 2023, Mr McDonnell accused Sir Keir’s Labour allies of being “drunk with power,” and undertaking a factional purge of left-wing members.

Before the vote, Mr McDonnell said: “I don’t like voting for other parties’ amendments but I’m following Keir Starmer’s example as he said put country before party.”

Richard Burgon

Keir Starmer, Richard Burgon, and Diane Abbott (L-R) ( PA )

Richard Burgon has represented Leeds East since 2015. Now a backbencher, he served in several shadow cabinet positions under former leader Jeremy Corbyn from 2016 to 2020.

He is a staunch trade unionist, acting as secretary of the GMB Parliamentary Group. He holds the same position in the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs, and is vice president of Labour CND.

Before entering politics, he worked as a solicitor specialising in employment law, working on tribunal cases in Leeds.

Writing on Twitter/X after his suspension, Mr Burgon said he was “disappointed” by the decision.

“As an MP in an area where 45% of children live in poverty, one of the highest in the country, I simply believe that this strategy must include scrapping this measure,” he wrote. “Every child poverty expert says this is a key way of lifting children out of poverty and I encourage the new Government to come forward with a plan on this alongside its other initiatives”.

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long-Bailey MP was previously sacked by Sir Keir ( PA Archive )

Rebecca Long-Bailey has represented Salford since 2015 (previously Salford and Eccles). She served in several positions in the shadow cabinet of Jeremy Corbyn, running for Labour leader in 2020.

Ms Long-Bailey came second place in the leadership election to Sir Keir, receiving 27.6 per cent of the vote share to his 56.2 per cent.

She was then appointed shadow education secretary by Sir Keir, clashing with the new leader on the government’s plan to reopen schools during the Covid pandemic.

Just over two months later, the Manchester MP was sacked by Sir Keir after sharing an article by actress Maxine Peake which contained misinformation about the Israeli secret service.

Speaking after her suspension she said: “I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision.”

Ms Long-Bailey has not yet commented on her suspension.

Apsana Begum

Aspana Begum ( Getty Images )

Aspana Begum has represented Poplar and Limehouse since 2019. She is a member of the Socialist Campaign Group and the UK’s first MP to wear a hijab.

She has been outspoken about racism against Muslims during her parliamentary career, saying in 2020 that Labour “has been in denial” about Islamophobia.

The East London MP has also expressed her support for Palestinian independence and an end to UK arms sales to Israel. She is a member of Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East.

Writing on Twitter/X after her suspension, she said: “I voted against the two-child benefit cap which has contributed to rising and deepening levels of child poverty and food insecurity for many East End families.

“I have now been informed that I have had the whip withdrawn.”

Imran Hussain

Imran Hussain ( UK Parliament )

Imran Hussain has represented Bradford East since 2015. He is a qualified barrister and worked as a councillor for over ten years before beginning his parliamentary career.

He held several shadow cabinet positions under previous leader Jeremy Corbyn, whom he backed in 2015. When Sir Keir became leader in 2020, Mr Hussain was appointed shadow minister for employment rights, and in 2023, for the New Deal for Working People.

In November 2023, he resigned from Labour’s shadow cabinet over the leader’s refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Speaking on Twitter/X after his suspension, Mr Hussain said: “I am disappointed to have had the whip suspended over this vote.

“But it was important for me to stand up for my constituents who are amongst the worst affected by a policy that every organisation fighting child poverty has urged the Government to scrap.

“The two-child limit is one of the biggest factors driving the soaring child poverty rate that sees almost half of all children in Bradford East living in homes that are unable to make ends meet.”

Ian Byrne

Ian Byrne ( UK Parliament )

Ian Byrne has represented Liverpool West Derby since 2019. He grew up in the Merseyside city, previously working as a taxi driver and later a trade union organiser.

At age 16, he was present at the Hillsborough disaster which saw 97 Liverpool fans lose their lives. While he was unhurt, his father sustained serious injuries.

Mr Byrne has been a vocal campaigner on the issue of food poverty during his time in parliament, seeking a right to food to be written into UK law in 2020. He backed Mr Corbyn for leader in 2015, and Ms Long-Bailey in 2020.

Writing on Twitter/X after his suspension, the Liverpool MP shared statistics which show that 43 per cent of children in his constituency live in poverty, adding: “Experts say that the best way to immediately impact this is to scrap the two-child cap.”

“This is why this evening I voted for the #KingsSpeech amendment to scrap the cap.”

Zarah Sultana

Zarah Sultana said she was glad she voted against ( Peter Nicholls/Getty Image )

Zarah Sultana has represented Coventry South since 2019. Despite her short time in parliament, she has fast become a figurehead of the Labour left, and currently chairs the Socialist Campaign Group.

She was appointed shadow secretary for international development in January 2020, but was removed from the position when Sir Keir became leader in the April.

During her time in parliament, the 30-year-old has been an outspoken advocate of free school meals, combatting violence against women and girls, and Palestinian independence.

She currently has the highest number of TikTok followers of any MP at 446,000. This is alongside 356,000 Twitter followers and 325,000 Instagram followers.

Speaking after her suspension, Ms Sultana said: “I slept well knowing that I took a stand against child poverty that is affecting 4.3 million people in this country and it is the right thing to do and I am glad I did it.”