Sir Keir Starmer has seen off a small rebellion from Labour backbench MPs in the Commons in a crunch vote over scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

In total, there were 103 votes for the amendment, and 363 against, with the prime minister winning a majority of 170.

Seven Labour MPs broke ranks and voted to scrap the amendment, which included Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Imran Hussain, Rebecca Long-Bailey, John McDonnell and Zarah Sultana.

But the issue is unlikely to go away with Mr Starmer set to face further questioning on the benefit cap at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

It follows a night when former home secretary James Cleverly announced his intention to run for leadership of the Conservative party in a video on social media.

A set of new dossiers published by the National Audit Office revealed on Tuesday the real state of government after 14 years of Tory rule.

According to a NAO report, the NHS is at an “unprecedented” breaking point with health workers “working at the limits” of the system.