Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government has announced it will not issue a legal challenge against arrest warrants the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of war crimes committed during Israel’s war in Palestine.

Rishi Sunak previously threatened to submit arguments on whether the ICC had the right to order the arrests, but Downing Street has now confirmed it will not oppose the applications as they “matter for the court to decide on”.

It comes as education secretary Bridget Phillipson has defended the decision to pause the Tories’ university free speech law, claiming it is “not fit for purpose” amid fierce backlash from campaigners.

Labour‘s Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil a black hole in the public finances of around £20 billion, suggesting that tax rises could be on the way, but Jeremy Hunt dismissed the claims as “fabrication”.

At the Tory leadership contest, Mel Stride became the fourth Conservative MP to announce he is joining the race, joining Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick in the contest to replace Rishi Sunak as leader.