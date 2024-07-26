UK politics live: Starmer’s government drops objection to Israeli PM Netanyahu’s ICC arrest warrant
Downing Street confirms it will allow the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for senior Israeli leaders including PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government has announced it will not issue a legal challenge against arrest warrants the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of war crimes committed during Israel’s war in Palestine.
Rishi Sunak previously threatened to submit arguments on whether the ICC had the right to order the arrests, but Downing Street has now confirmed it will not oppose the applications as they “matter for the court to decide on”.
It comes as education secretary Bridget Phillipson has defended the decision to pause the Tories’ university free speech law, claiming it is “not fit for purpose” amid fierce backlash from campaigners.
Labour‘s Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil a black hole in the public finances of around £20 billion, suggesting that tax rises could be on the way, but Jeremy Hunt dismissed the claims as “fabrication”.
At the Tory leadership contest, Mel Stride became the fourth Conservative MP to announce he is joining the race, joining Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick in the contest to replace Rishi Sunak as leader.
In full: Powers to fine universities over ‘free speech’ breaches put on hold
A controversial new law that could see universities and student unions fined for failing to uphold “freedom of speech” could be repealed under Labour, the Education Secretary has announced.
Bridget Phillipson said there were concerns the legislation would be “burdensome” on providers and the Office for Students (OfS) watchdog.
The Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023, which was due to come into force next week, will be put on hold to allow for time to consider options “including its repeal”, she said.
In a written ministerial statement on Friday, the Education Secretary said: “I am aware of concerns that the Act would be burdensome on providers and on the OfS, and I will confirm my long-term plans as soon as possible.
“To enable students to thrive in higher education, I welcome the OfS’s plans to introduce strengthened protections for students facing harassment and sexual misconduct, including relating to the use of non-disclosure agreements in such cases by universities and colleges.”
The Act, introduced by the previous Tory government, sought to place a duty to “secure” and promote the importance of” freedom of speech and academic expression
Ms Phillipson has signalled that Labour wants an end to so-called “culture wars” on campuses after a number of high-profile protests – including at Oxford before a talk by academic Kathleen Stock over her views on gender identity.
Higher education institutions will still have a legal duty to uphold freedom of speech under existing legislation.
VOICES: Ryan Coogan - There’s one big reason Sadiq Khan should bring WrestleMania to London
As talks are held between WWE boss Triple H and the city’s mayor to bring the ‘showcase of the immortals’ to our nation’s capital, wrestling fan Ryan Coogan explains why the UK can only benefit from hosting the company’s flagship event:
There’s one big reason Sadiq Khan should bring WrestleMania to London
As talks are held between WWE boss Triple H and the city’s mayor to bring the ‘showcase of the immortals’ to our nation’s capital, wrestling fan Ryan Coogan explains why the UK can only benefit from hosting the company’s flagship event
Lammy urged to heed cross party support for Somaliland recognition
David Lammy is being pushed to urgently review Britain’s foreign policy towards a potential key ally in the Red Sea conflict with the Houthis and officially recognise Somaliland.
The former UK protectorate on the Horn of Africa has functioned as an independent state since 1991 after breaking away from Somalia following a civil war but has not received official recognition by the international community.
The two countries had unified within days of the UK giving Somaliland independence in 1960 but broke up again after a civil war.
The renewed calls came this week after Labour run Liverpool City Councilunanimously backed a motion recognising Somaliland in what has been hailed as a significant move in the country’s relations with the rest of the world.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story:
Lammy urged to listen to cross party support for Somaliland recognition
Exclusive: Tory former defence secretary Gavin Williamson has hailed Labour run Liverpool City Council for ‘recognising’ the former UK protectorate of Somaliland as an independent country
Board of Deputies of British Jews back government’s university freedom of speech law decision
The Board of Deputies of British Jews backed Bridget Phillipson’s decision to pause the roll out of the Tories’ university freedom of speech law.
Phil Rosenberg, the organisation’s president, said: “We welcome the Secretary of State’s decision to halt the implementation of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act, pending consideration of repeal.
“The Union of Jewish Students has been clear that the Act, while well-intentioned, risked enabling antisemitic extremists to access university campuses by severely impacting the ability of universities to block their presence - we strongly support UJS’s concerns and reflected this in our Jewish Manifesto for the 2024 general election.
“This halt will enable the Government to consider how to ensure that freedom of speech is protected without allowing free rein to purveyors of hate speech.”
Streeting: Time for assisted dying debate has come, as Bill introduced in Lords
An Assisted Dying Bill has officially been introduced in the House of Lords as the Health Secretary said it is “a debate whose time has come”.
The prospect of legalising assisted death has increasingly been in the spotlight in the past year, with moves being made elsewhere in the British Isles, and the revelation from cancer-stricken TV star Dame Esther Rantzen that she has joined Dignitas.
The broadcaster and Childline founder said she had “caught a glimpse of hope” with this fresh bid to change the law being laid before Parliament.
The title of former Labour justice secretary Lord Falconer of Thoroton’s private member’s bill – the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill – was read out at the start of business in the House of Lords on Friday, and is expected to be first debated at a later date.
It is also possible a private member’s bill on assisted dying could be chosen for debate in the Commons, when a ballot takes place in September.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the time for debate on the divisive issue has come, but admitted he is “uncharacteristically undecided” on the topic.
Lord Falconer’s Bill would allow terminally ill adults with six months or under left to live to end their lives, and the peer has stressed that it would have strong safeguards, including that the person has to be mentally able to make the decision, two doctors would have to approve it and it must have High Court approval.
MSP wins enough support to introduce greyhound racing ban Bill at Holyrood
The “writing is on the wall for greyhound racing”, an MSP has said as a Bill aiming to ban the sport in Scotland gained enough support to proceed at Holyrood.
Mid Scotland and Fife Green MSP Mark Ruskell said his Member’s Bill had won the backing of enough colleagues at the Scottish Parliament to allow it to be introduced.
His proposed Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Scotland) Bill aims to make it an offence to permit greyhounds to compete in races at tracks in Scotland.
He said: “I am delighted to have received the backing of MSPs from across the political spectrum, and will be pushing ahead with my Member’s Bill.
“I hope that the Scottish Parliament will unite behind my proposed legislation and take the chance to act and to save the lives and limbs of countless greyhounds in future.”
Data from 2023 showed 109 greyhounds died trackside in the UK, an increase on the number for 2022 – with a further 4,238 greyhounds injured last year
Mr Ruskell said: “My Bill aims to protect greyhounds from the many risks that come from being forced to race around tracks at high speed.
“With industry figures showing that the death rate is going up across the UK, it’s time to take action. Public opinion is on our side, and I am heartened by the support that my Bill has received so far.”
Tory architect of GCSEs says Government review should scrap the qualification
GCSE exams “dominate” the education system and should be scrapped by the new Government, according to the Tory architect of the qualification.
Former education secretary Lord Baker of Dorking oversaw the introduction of GCSEs while serving as education secretary in the government of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
But he described the level of testing on students as “absolutely absurd” and said GCSEs should become a “victim” of the curriculum and assessment review announced by the new Labour administration.
Professor Becky Francis, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), has been appointed by the Government to lead the review, which is aimed at ensuring a child’s background does not prevent them from receiving a high standard of education.
It will also work to ensure young people aged 16-19 have access to qualifications and training to prepare them for the workplace.
Lord Baker questioned the future of GCSEs as the House of Lords debated a report which called for the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) to be axed.
The EBacc is a set of subjects at GCSE that keeps children’s options open for further study and includes English language and literature, maths, the sciences, geography or history, and a language.
Lord Baker said the previous Conservative government “dismissed out of hand” the report when it was presented in December 2023.
Education secretary defends decision to scrap university free speech law
Bridget Phillipson has stood behind Labour’s decision to pause the Tories’ university free speech law, claiming it is “not fit for purpose”.
Criticising the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act, the education secretary said the bill would have imposed “serious burdens” on universities.
Ms Phillipson said: “For too long, universities have been a political battlefield and treated with contempt, rather than as a public good, distracting people from the core issues they face. The steps announced today will sharpen the focus of the Office for Students, with greater emphasis on ensuring the financial stability of the sector.
“We are absolutely committed to freedom of speech and academic freedom, but the Free Speech Act introduced last year is not fit for purpose and risked imposing serious burdens on our world class universities.
“This legislation could expose students to harm and appalling hate speech on campuses. That is why I have quickly ordered this legislation to be stopped so that we can take a view on next steps and protect everyone’s best interests, working closely with a refocused Office for Students.”
Starmer wishes Team GB good luck ahead of Olympic opening ceremony
Lib Dems hail race to net zero ‘major economic opportunity of the century'
The race to net zero is the “major economic opportunity of the century”, Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse told the Commons.
The party’s spokesperson for climate change said: “The race to net zero is the major economic opportunity of the century.
“The green economy must sit at the heart of economic growth, and the Government has work to do to reverse the damaging narrative of the previous government, that this is about green versus growth.
“And also to reverse the unforgivable failures of the last Conservative government, which delayed, blocked or even reversed urgent action on climate change. Now is the time to move forward.”
