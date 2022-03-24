LBC presenter Eddie Mair has announced his retirement from broadcasting after over 40 years on-air.

Mair currently hosts LBC’s drivetime programme but will step down in August this year.

The former BBC presenter outlined his reasons for retirement in a statement, commenting: “The one thing I don’t have is time on my side.

“Like many others, during Covid I had a rethink about life and in the summer of 2020 told my bosses and close friends and colleagues about my plans to leave.”

Mair also praised his current employers: “My only regret about LBC is not joining sooner. I’m having a ball and all things being equal would probably carry on forever.”

Mair also confirmed that he wants to spend more time with his family: “I’ve been at this for 40 years and I want to have a little time for me before I croak. So I will carry on as a devoted LBC listener but pass things on to someone new and I wish them all the best.”

Mair joined the BBC back in 1987 becoming a sub-editor for Radio Scotland. He later went on to present for Radio 4 and Five Live before his role was expanded to cover TV duties.

Mair would occasionally present Newsnight and The One Show, and most notably became a stand-in presenter on The Andrew Marr Show after Marr suffered a stroke.

Mair left the BBC for LBC in 2018, taking over the drivetime show from Iain Dale.