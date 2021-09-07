The Sopranos star Edie Falco has been cast as Hillary Clinton in the next series of FX’s American Crime Story.

Subtitled Impeachment, the season will tackle the impeachment of former US president Bill Clinton between 1998 and 1999.

Falco is best known for playing Carmela Soprano, the avaricious wife of gangster Tony in the HBO hit The Sopranos, as well playing the lead role in medical drama Nurse Jackie.

She joins a cast which includes Sarah Paulson (playing civil servant Linda Tripp), Beanie Feldstein (playing Monica Lewinsky), Clive Owen (playing Bill Clinton) and Annaleigh Ashford (playing civil servant Paula Jones).

Though the show’s creators had previously suggested that Hillary Clinton would only play a minor role in the series, Falco’s casting has been taken to suggest that it has grown into something more substantial.

Impeachment is based on the non-fiction book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, written by former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin.

Previous seasons of American Crime Story have focused on the murder trial of OJ Simpson and the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace by spree killer Andrew Cunanan.

A release date for the new season has yet to be announced.