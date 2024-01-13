Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Get your thinking caps on, The Masked Singer UK is back with a whole new cast of singing celebrities.

The ITV show made its return on 30 December, with judges/super sleuths Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross tasked with guessing which stars are hidden behind the show’s elaborate costumes.

Whoever triumphs in the season final will join previous winners including Charlie Simpson, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Nicola Roberts.

Twelve celebrities take part in each season, with the final six introduced in tonight’s (Saturday 6 January) episode.

This includes the intriguing Eiffel Tower, named after the iconic Paris landmark, who looks set to take the contest to new heights.

Wandering the streets of London, snapped outside Big Ben and The Old Vic theatre, as well as Primrose Hill and Shakespeare’s Globe, Eiffel said their diary was “full to the brim”.

Eiffel was then seen reading a newspaper where the frontpage said: “TJ & The S inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

They received a text from “Mr Big” saying they’d arrived in the city, announcing: “Next stop, the stage!”

Eiffel’s song was “Voulez Vous” by ABBA.

Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Ross guessed that Eiffel was Geri Horner, who cameoed in an episode of Sex and the City, while Ora thought it was SATC star herself, Kim Cattrall.

McCall also went with a Sex and the City star, Sarah Jessica Parker. Gilligan went with a curveball and guessed West End star Sheridan Smith.

Eiffel’s riddle was: “Ooh la la, ooh la la, mon chant etait tres bon. It may not have been Monty, but was defo Python.”

“Some spicy guesses there,” Eiffel later said of the judge’s efforts. “They could be Geri close to working out who I am.”

Eiffel was then picked to go through to the next round, meaning Owl landed in the bottom three.

Other characters appearing on Saturday 6 January’s episode include Air Fryer, Bubble Tea and Chicken Caesar.

In the first episode, legendary singer Dionne Warwick was unmasked as Weather, with some fans grumbling that they would have loved to see her go further in the competition.

However, Warwick previously participated in The Masked Singer US in 2020, where she pointed out the difficulties of trying to disguise her remarkable voice.

Last week, Gilligan guessed that Cricket could be Jamaican musician and TV personality Levi Roots, while McCall thought that Cricket was pretending to be older, and guessed it might be Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Meanwhile, guest judge Charlie Simpson guessed that Maypole was tennis star Emma Radacanu, after she declared that she’d “skipped around the court” and: “I know my net worth.”

Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK last year, after performing as Rhino. The Busted star beat fellow pop frontman, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

McCall, who made Masked Singer history last year with the most amount of correct guesses, said she doesn’t have any secret techniques or knowledge that helps her one-up her fellow judges.

“I might be a one hit wonder!” she said. “I don’t like it when I know 100 per cent who it is. It actually takes the fun out of it for me. It’s much more enjoyable when you think, “do you know what? I think it’s this person, but I’m probably wrong.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.