Masked Singer fans were shocked when Rat revealed itself to be Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas on Saturday’s episode.

None of the judges were able to guess who it was before the reveal. Olly thought maybe Rat could be singer Kerry Katona. Rat was sent home after singing YMCA.

When the revelation happened, the crowd went wild, clapping with clear shock on their faces. Even the judges were left speechless.

Shirley Ballas is head judge on the popular competition show Strictly Come Dancing.