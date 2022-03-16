The Ellen DeGeneres Show has announced its official end date, along with a list of final celebrity guests.

On Wednesday (16 March) the talk show revealed that the last ever episode will air on 26 May.

DeGeneres’ list of final special guests includes former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Gwen Stefani, Serena Williams, Adam Levine, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Behati Prinsloo, and Portia de Rossi.

“The lineup of special guests will pay tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favourite memories from DeGeneres’ 19 iconic seasons,” a statement said.

It was revealed in May 2021 that DeGeneres’ show would be coming to an end after almost two decades. At the time, the host told The Hollywood Reporter she was wrapping up the show because she needed “something new to challenge” her.

“I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign maybe for one,” DeGeneres said of the show, which premiered in 2003.

She added: “They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.’”

ELLEN DEGENERES (AP)

“So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along.”

The final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air on 26 May.