Ellen DeGeneres has announced the guest line-up for the premiere week of the final season of her daytime talk show.

The daytime Emmy award winning host on Instagram revealed that Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel and Tiffany Haddish would all be coming back for the 19th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jennifer Aniston was the first-ever guest on DeGeneres’ show in 2003 and has clocked a total of 18 appearances so far.

Meanwhile, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will open the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, marking his 20th appearance.

Kim Kardashian will also return to the sets of the talk show, which has been mired in controversy since last year, in her first interview since wrapping Keeping Up With The Kardashians in June this year.

Other guests scheduled to appear over the course of the season include rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, Imagine Dragons, Melissa McCarthy and Julianne Moore, Deadline reports.

Ellen will also host a live, vaccinated in-studio audience for its final season, after recording remotely last year amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, according to a news release.

Last year in July, the show found itself the subject of an investigation into allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, racism and bullying on-set. DeGeneres at the time said the allegations were “too orchestrated” and “very misogynistic”.

This was followed by a muted 18th season. Unverified reports suggested the programme was having a hard time booking A-list celebrities after the “toxic workplace” scandal, while official figures indicated a sharp drop in viewing figures.

DeGeneres announced in May that the forthcoming season would be the last.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, DeGeneres explained her decision, saying: “As a creative person, I really need to be challenged. As much as I absolutely love this show...there are just different things as a creative person that I need to do.”

On the continuing legacy of Ellen, the host said, “We have original shows, that’s going to continue. Our social media’s going to continue. I still am going to be very much involved with digital."