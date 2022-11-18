Jump to content

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo thanks fans after stepping down as lead following 19 season run

Actor said ‘the show must go on’ without her

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 18 November 2022 07:21
Comments
Grey's Anatomy season 15 trailer

Ellen Pompeo has set a message to Grey’s Anatomy fans ahead of her final episode as the lead.

Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey on the ABC medical series since 2005, announced her plans to step down as a permanant cast member earlier this year.

In a new Instagram post, the actor said she was “eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons”.

Pompeo added: “Through it all…. none of it … would have been possible without the best fans in the world.”

She teased her guest returns in future episodes, writing: “You know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

Pompeo, who called the series her “heart and soul”, previously said she will continue to be a “part of the show” in the form of executive producer.

“I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air,” she said during an interview with Deadline in September.

Pompeo, who has lined up a new Hulu series, also opened up to ET in September about her decision to step away from Grey’s.

Ellen Pompeo says goodbye to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans

(Instagram)

“It’s still Grey’s, she’s still there in spirit and that’s the house that Grey built, so she’s always there. She just has to step away for a little bit to do a Hulu show.

“It’s a great company to work for and I’m really, really lucky that they’ve given me the opportunity to do both, and so I had to take it.”

Her final episode will air on 23 February 2023.

