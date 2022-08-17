Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Ellie Taylor is one of 15 contestants on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

While she is known best for comedy, the 38-year-old has also enjoyed a diverse career in presenting, acting and writing.

Originally from Brentwood in Essex, Taylor began modelling after being spotted while working as an intern.

Deciding it was not for her, she began doing stand up comedy during her mid twenties, citing comedians like Victoria Wood as early influences.

Since then, Taylor has appeared in several TV series including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and Plebs.

She’s also presented shows including Snog Marry Avoid? and even did a stint of hosting on Heart Radio, regularly filling in for Emma Bunton.

Taylor is a regular on Live At The Apollo and has appeared both as a performer and a host.

Outside of comedy and acting, her debut book, My Child and Other Mistakes, was published in 2021, and recently became a Sunday Times Best Seller.

Announcing her addition to the show on Twitter, BBC Strictly said: “From Mock The Week to The Mash Report to Ted Lasso, actress and comedian Ellie Taylor is ready to shine on #Strictly!”

Taylor also shared the news in a video on her Instagram captioned: “Finally, I can let the sparkly cat out of the sequined bag and tell you I’m doing flipping @bbcstrictly!!!”

“Arghhh!!!! It’s a total dream come true,” she continued.

“I cannot begin to explain how excited/terrified I am. I promise that what I lack in dancing ability and spacial awareness I’ll make up for in fake tan and enthusiasm.”

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing will air in September.