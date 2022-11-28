Jump to content

Ellie Taylor admits she never thought she’d ‘last this long’ after being voted off Strictly

The comedian reflected on her time on BBC show hours after results were broadcast

Megan Graye
Monday 28 November 2022 09:22
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: The celebrity line-up so far

Ellie Taylor has admitted that she’d never thought she’d last as long as she did on Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian, actor and writer was voted off the show in Sunday night’s results episode (27 November) after performing a jive to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl”.

Taylor and her partner Johannes Radebe were in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola, but the judges all voted to save East.

The Ted Lasso actor reflected on her time in the competition while gushing over her dancing partner Radebe on social media.

"A wild flipping ride. I never imagined would last as long as it did,” the comedian wrote on Instagram alongside a video highlighting her time on the show.

“@johannesradebe you are the best boyfriend I’ve ever had. Thank you for your laughter, your awful lyric learning and for letting me stare blankly into your beautiful face for eight hours a day as you teach me what is left and what is right,” she continued.

"Thank you for helping me make peace with my lankiness and making me believe that maybe I can in fact, despite a lifetime of telling myself otherwise, dance. Thank you, Jojo for the some of the most special months of my life.

“Thank you for absolutely everything. Except the Cha Cha. That was f***ing awful,” she added.

The comedian also thanked viewers for keeping her in the show so long.

"I wanted to say that you so much to everyone who voted for us over those incredible 10 weeks,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“Loads of you messaging saying you’re sneaking out of pubs or dinners to vote, or you’re getting your husband to vote because you’re out,” she said, adding that she “really appreciated” the gestures.

“Do you know what, and I don’t say this often, but I’m so proud of myself. I mean what a love story. I love him. I’m going to miss his silly face."

You can find the latest leaderboard from Saturday night’s episode here.

The next epsiode will air on Friday (2 December) instead of Saturday due to the Qatar World Cup.

