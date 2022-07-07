Fans are defending Elliot Page amid “transphobic” tweets over the actor replacing Ezra Miller as The Flash within the DC Extended Universe.

Amid uncertainty over Miller’s future as Barry Allen/The Flash following a spate of controversies – including allegations of “grooming” an 18-year-old from North Dakota – Page’s fans are calling for The Umbrella Academy actor to take over the role from Miller.

Alluding to the allegations against Miller, one person tweeted: “Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there’s ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason.”

Another wrote: “If Elliot Page was cast as The Flash, I would go feral. Cast Elliot Page in every superhero movie ever he’s so good in them.”

“Elliot Page would f****** rock asThe Flash,” one fan tweeted, with another writing: “Let’s replace [Miller] and pretend Elliot Page was The Flash the entire time.”

These calls were not unanimous however.

While some users urged that Grant Gustin, who played the character on the CW’s The Flash, should reprise the role, others posted anti-trans tweets and argued that the studio should not go with Page, who came out as a trans man in December 2020.

Page’s fans rushed to the actor’s defence.

“I think it would be an incredibly inspiring image for the trans community if Elliot Page got cast as The Flash.

“He’s a great actor, and has a knack for playing quick witted characters. His build doesn’t matter in my opinion. We can have a tiny Flash,” one person wrote, arguing the actor’s physical characteristics weren’t as important.

Miller’s standalone Flash film was earlier scheduled for theatrical release in 2022, but Warner Bros pushed the date back to 23 June 2023 as part of a larger reshuffle of the studio’s films.

Then in April, news broke that Miller had been arrested charged and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman in Hilo, Hawaii. Shortly before this, Miller had been arrested for disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar in the same town.

More serious allegations against the troubled Hollywood star followed.

The parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota accuse Miller of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of their child, Tokata Iron Eyes, going back to when Iron Eyes was 12.

A court has since been “unable to locate” Miller to serve them with a protective order against Tokata. The actor’s Instagram account has also been deactivated.

A source close to Miller told Variety that the star hopes to address the allegations against them at some point, but they have “chosen to privately focus on their health and healing” first.

Calls for Miller to be removed from the DC Extended Universe also emerged after a video allegedly showing him choking a fan surfaced online in 2020.

Miller is reportedly unlikely to continue as The Flash past the 2023 film.