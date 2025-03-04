Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Stewart has issued a direct message to Elon Musk after pointing out a “bulls***” discrepancy with the billionaire’s claims he isn’t politically neutral.

Last month, Musk, who has been tasked by the Trump administration to slash US government spending, said he would be interviewed by Stewart on The Daily Show if it “airs unedited”.

The official account of Comedy Central’s satirical news show quoted his tweet and replied: “We’d be delighted!”

Stewart doubled down on this stance on Monday (3 March), telling viewers: “After thinking about his offer, I thought, ‘Hey, that’s actually how the in-studio interviews normally air, is unedited. So, sure, we’d be delighted.”

He added that he “thinks it’ll be a very interesting conversation”.

However, Stewart has taken umbrage with a claim Musk made in a follow-up post on X/Twitter, which he owns.

“He then said, after saying he’d like to come on, ‘Jon Stewart cannot be trusted’, and that I am a propagandist and that I am not bipartisan,” Stewart revealed.

Addressing Musk’s strong allegiance to Trump, the host added: “Again, the guy who custom-made his own Dark-MAGA hat – that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president who he spent $270m to elect – thinks I’m just too partisan.”

Issuing a message directly to Musk, Stewart said: “Look, Elon, I do have some criticism about DOGE. I support, in general, the idea of efficiency and delivering better services to the American public in cheaper and more efficient ways. And if you want to come on and talk about it on the show, great. And if you don’t want to, sure.

“But can we just drop the pretence that you won’t do it because I don’t measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times? Because, quite frankly, that’s bulls***. You know it, I know it. It’s bulls***.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jon Stewart hit out at Elon Musk’s claim he was ‘propagandist’ ( Comedy Central )

Stewart’s comments arrived one week after he cut his hand open when he slammed his mug down during an impassioned segment on Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Musk.

The host continued his segment with his right hand under his desk before being bandaged up during a commercial break and, eventually, seeing out the remainder of the show.

He later added that he wants “DOGE to work” alongside a more efficient government.

“I want to get rid of the alphabet agencies that don’t do enough. Make the Pentagon pass an audit. But we are DOGE-ing in the wrong place if we want to really change the system,” the comedian said.