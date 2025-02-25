Musk - who is not a secretary - will attend the first Trump cabinet meeting, White House says
The billionaire is leading the Department of Government Efficiency in dismantling federal agencies
Elon Musk will attend President Donald Trump’s first cabinet meeting tomorrow, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed.
The billionaire is not a cabinet secretary but is leading the Department of Government Efficiency in dismantling federal agencies.
Leavitt was asked by a reporter at Tuesday’s press briefing whether Musk would be present.
“He is, as a matter of fact,” she replied.
Trump’s press secretary added that Musk would be there because he is working “alongside the president, our cabinet secretaries” and the “entire administration.”
Musk will talk to Trump’s cabinet “about DOGE’s efforts and how all of the cabinet secretaries are identifying waste, fraud and abuse at their respective agencies,” she added.
