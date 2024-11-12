Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman has claimed that Elon Musk made her cry when he hosted the show.

The Tesla founder divided SNL viewers with his “surreal” hosting stint in May 2021, an appearance that led to criticism from some of the show’s cast due to Musk’s controversial views.

Fineman shared her alleged experience with Musk after the billionaire spoke out against the US sketch show after he was mocked during a segment about Donald Trump.

There has been a question mark surrounding which guest host it was that had reduced somebody to tears. The revelation was originally shared by Bowen Yang in August, who said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that a male celebrity host “made multiple members cry” during a table-read.

While he did not name any names, Fineman, inspired by Musk’s criticism of the show, revealed in a now-deleted TikTok post (as per Variety): “OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt about SNL and his impression, but I’m, like, you’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?”

“And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others.”

She continued: “But I’m like, no, if you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch.

“I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’ I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha, joke.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time.’”

Fineman said she ended up having a “really good time” performing the sketch, adding: “I thought you were really funny in it. But, you know, have a little manners here, sir.”

The Independent has contacted Fineman and Musk for comment.

In the first post-election episode of SNL, Dana Carvey played Musk, depicting him wearing a dark MAGA hat and speaking with a garbled voice.

Elon Musk wasn’t happy with his depicton on ‘SNL’ ( Getty Images / YouTube )

Musk was not impressed with the performance and set his sights on SNL in the immediate aftermath of the episode’s broadcast. He wrote on X/Twitter, which he owns: “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won.”

He then criticised Carvey’s performance, stating: “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”