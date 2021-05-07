Elon Musk is set to take centre-stage as host of Saturday Night Live tomorrow (8 May).

Musk will be the first non-entertainer or athlete to host the sketch show since former US president Donald Trump took on hosting duties in 2015. Tomorrow, Musk will be joined by musical guest Miley Cyrus.

The decision to invite the tech billionaire and Tesla founder is rumoured to have caused consternation among some of the show’s regular cast members. Musk is a polarising figure, frequently making headlines for outspoken social media posts.

Yesterday (6 May), the official Twitter account for SNL shared a first-look snippet at what viewers can expect from the highly anticipated episode.

Musk – who is wearing a black bandana as a face mask – is seen standing between Cyrus and SNL regular Cecily Strong on the show’s set.

“I’m a wild card so there’s no telling what I might do,” says Musk. The “Midnight Sky” singer adds: “Same here. Rules? No thanks.”

Strong interrupts to say: “It’s also the Mother’s Day show so your mums are going to be here,” to which Cyrus replies: “Forget what I said”, and Musk promises to be “good-ish”.

Bolstered by the controversy surrounding Musk’s hosting gig, the forthcoming instalment has garnered a lot of interest from viewers.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Here’s how you can watch the episode tomorrow in the UK…

New episodes of SNL air on Sky Comedy every Sunday night, a day after they premiere in the US. This means that viewers in the UK can tune in to watch Musk on Sunday at 9pm (9 May).

If you can’t wait 24 hours, however, snippets from the show – likely to include Musk’s opening monologue – will be added to the SNL YouTube channel after the episode airs.