Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox serenade Lisa Kudrow

In “one of the greatest moments” of her life, Courteney Cox has joined forces with Elton John to serenade Lisa Kudrow.

The pair were accompanied by Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer”.

The video, posted on Instagram, follows on from Cox and Sheeran’s recreation of the famous Monica and Ross dance routine in Friends.

Sheeran introduces the new performance with the words: “Lisa Kudrow, this one’s for you.”

We then see Cox playing the piano and Sheeran and Carlile on guitar, while the group sing in unison with John. They change the words from “tiny dancer” to “Tony Danza” to pay tribute to Phoebe’s hilarious misunderstanding of the lyrics in Friends.

After the singalong, Cox embraces John in delight. The clip is captioned: “One of the greatest moments of my life.”

Kudrow commented in reply: “Whaaaaaat??? That’s the most exciting thing ever!!!!”

Many fans and celebrities commented on the post, with chef Jamie Oliver adding: “Haha amazing go Courteney no pressure brilliant xxx.”

Kudrow responded again with her own video on her Instagram page, correcting the stars – in true Phoebe style – on their approach to the song. “But what you did was great too,” she quipped. “And, including the original song that you wrote, Sir Elton, that was really good too.”

During Friends: The Reunion last month, Kudrow performed “Smelly Cat” with Lady Gaga.

At the end of their performance, Kudrow said in her best Phoebe impersonation: “I still think it’s better when it’s just me.”