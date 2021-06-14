Emilia Clarke has revealed which one scene in Game of Thrones she would change if given the chance.

Clarke portrayed Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series.

*Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones season eight*

The 34-year-old opened up about her least favourite scene in the show during an interview with theSkimm.

When asked what one thing she would change in the series if given the opportunity, Clarke replied: “Right, the bit where I died!”.

The final episode of Game of Thrones – which aired in May 2019 – saw Clarke’s character killed off by her partner and nephew, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), after he witnesses her behaviour becoming worryingly hostile.

Responding to her death, Daenerys’s single surviving dragon, Drogon, sets fire to the Iron Throne before scooping her body up its mouth and flying away from King’s Landing.

The Me Before You star has previously shared what she thinks would have happened to Daenerys’ corpse.

Daenerys holding a dragon egg in Game of Thrones (HBO)

She told TV Line: “I think he flies around with her body until it decomposes. I literally think he keeps flying until he can’t fly anymore. He just keeps grieving.”

The hugely popular fantasy series came to an abrupt end in 2019, and many fans complained about its hasty final season. Millions of viewers signed a petition demanding that season eight be reshot.

Recently, Sean Bean revealed he has no clue what happened in Game of Thrones despite his leading role in the first season.

The actor – who portrayed the noble Eddard “Ned” Stark – said that he had not seen anything further than his character’s death at the end of season one.