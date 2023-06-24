Emilia Clarke ‘nearly ran over Samuel Jackson with a car’ on set of Secret Invasion

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emilia Clarke has claimed she “almost ran over” Samuel L Jackson with a car while making Secret Invasion.

The Game of Thrones actor appears alongside Jackson in the new Marvel series, which premiered earlier this week on Disney+.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Clarke, 36, recalled the on-set incident, when a simple driving scene came close to ending in disaster.

“They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car,” she said. “And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals?’

“It’s [like] a tractor… I know how to drive. I know how to drive stick. [But there wasn’t] enough time. They’re saying, ‘We’ve gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on honey. Just go. We’re gonna go.’”

Despite convincing herself that she would be able to do the stunt, and that it was only “one stop”, things quickly went awry.

“[I] get in there,” she continued. “We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

Clarke added that the Pulp Fiction star, 74, had been “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice” about the near-miss.

“Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove [the car] for me,” she added.

Samuel L Jackson in ‘Secret Invasion' (Marvel Studios)

Clarke plays the character of G’iah in the series, while Jackson reprises the role of Nick Fury from films such as Avengers and Captain Marvel. Ben Mendelsohn also reprises his Captain Marvel role as the alien Talos.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The first episode of Secret Invasion debuted on Disney+ this week. However, a shock twist at the end of the episode – which saw a longstanding Marvel character meet their end – proved controversial with viewers.

Earlier this week, Jackson also spoke out about his friendship with Marvel co-star Brie Larson, and hit out at the online abuse Larson had received.

The actor said that they had bonded after the election of Donald Trump.

“She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now,’” Jackson recalled. “Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’”

Secret Invasion is available to stream now on Disney+, with new episodes arriving weekly.