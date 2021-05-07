Emily Atack shades Jimmy Carr with brutal joke about comedian’s tax avoidance scandal

Emily Atack has taken a dig at Jimmy Carr’s 2012 tax avoidance scandal.

Carr made headlines in 2012 after reports emerged that he used a legal tax-avoidance scheme – called K2 – that enables members to pay income tax rates as low as 1 per cent.

The Inbetweeners star dug up Carr’s history when the pair appeared together on ITV’s Celebrity Juice last night (6 May).

Guests on the programme, which also included Maya Jama and Eammon Holmes, were presented with a photo of Carr talking on the phone while wearing a racing suit on a race track.

Host Keith Lemon asked the stars to guess who the 8 Out of 10 Cats presenter was on the phone to.

“Definitely not the taxman,” quipped Atack.

Carr was quick to reply: “It could be the tax man because I’m dressed as if I’m going to take part in some sort of getaway.”

Jama added: “I was gonna say that is very snug,” referring to his close-fitting racing gear.

(ITV)

At the time of the scandal, the 48-year-old apologised in a series of tweets and confirmed that he had changed his tax affairs after the scheme was revealed.

Carr tweeted: “I met with a financial advisor and he said to me: ‘Do you want to pay less tax? It’s totally legal.’ I said: ‘Yes.’ I now release I’ve made a terrible error of judgment.”

“Although I’ve been advised the K2 tax scheme is entirely legal, and has been fully disclosed to the HMRC, I’m no longer involved in it and will in future conduct my financial affairs much more responsibly. Apologies everyone. Jimmy Carr.”

David Cameron, who was prime minister at the time, had criticised Carr’s decision to partake in the scheme, describing it as “morally wrong”.