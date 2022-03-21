Emily Atack has hit out at “perverts” who messaged her after a photo of her in a taxi was uploaded to a porn website.

The actor and TV presenter shared a picture of herself sat in a cab to Instagram last week, prompting a viral tweet which read: “Looks like Charlotte from the Inbetweeners has had quite a dramatic career change”.

The tweet references the porn site Fake Taxi, in which women have sex with men in the back of cabs.

The post was then reshared by Fake Taxi on Twitter, who wrote: “Somebody tell @EmAtack that she forgot her purse.”

On Sunday (20 May) night, Atack reposted the tweet to her Instagram Story where she voiced her frustration after the picture was uploaded to the website.

“Oh good so this photo is now on the actual Fake Taxi Twitter and website,” she wrote.

“Excellent. No really that’s great. Trying to have a wholesome Sunday and I’m being bombarded with perverts asking if I’d like to accidentally take a wrong turn into the woods.”

The actor voiced her frustration on social media (Emily Atack/Instagram)

She continued: “Go iron your kids school uniforms you p****s.”

Atack is best known for playing the role of Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners.

She now presents on TV and is a team captain on Celebrity Juice, as well as performing live stand-up comedy.