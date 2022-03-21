Emily Atack criticises ‘perverts’ messaging her after picture of her in taxi uploaded to porn website
‘Go iron your kids’ school uniforms you p****s,’ actor wrote
Emily Atack has hit out at “perverts” who messaged her after a photo of her in a taxi was uploaded to a porn website.
The actor and TV presenter shared a picture of herself sat in a cab to Instagram last week, prompting a viral tweet which read: “Looks like Charlotte from the Inbetweeners has had quite a dramatic career change”.
The tweet references the porn site Fake Taxi, in which women have sex with men in the back of cabs.
The post was then reshared by Fake Taxi on Twitter, who wrote: “Somebody tell @EmAtack that she forgot her purse.”
On Sunday (20 May) night, Atack reposted the tweet to her Instagram Story where she voiced her frustration after the picture was uploaded to the website.
“Oh good so this photo is now on the actual Fake Taxi Twitter and website,” she wrote.
“Excellent. No really that’s great. Trying to have a wholesome Sunday and I’m being bombarded with perverts asking if I’d like to accidentally take a wrong turn into the woods.”
She continued: “Go iron your kids school uniforms you p****s.”
Atack is best known for playing the role of Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners.
She now presents on TV and is a team captain on Celebrity Juice, as well as performing live stand-up comedy.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies