French star of Emily in Paris shares her beauty advice for American women

Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has encouraged women to embrace their age, while advocating for a “less-is-more” approach to make-up.

Leroy-Beaulieu, 59, will return for the third season of the hit show, which arrives on Netflix later this month.

She plays popular character Sylvie Grateau – Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) no-nonsense boss at luxury marketing firm Savoir.

In a new interview with Page Six, the French actor shared her beauty advice for American women: “Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept it.

“Little things can be OK, but as soon as you try to do too much and don’t accept it, it looks kind of … hmm,” she finished.

Elsewhere, Leroy-Beaulieu said accepting her age had “given me a peace that I didn’t have before”, and advised women to “be happy about being wiser”.

She continued: “That’s something we should really enjoy instead of trying to be what we were 30 years ago, 20 years ago. I mean, it doesn’t make sense.

“It’s great to just enjoy what we have and I think it gets better and better.”

She added that the experience of getting older had helped her realise what was truly valuable and important in like, such as “having good relationships”.

As a result, Leroy-Beaulieu said she “doesn’t feel the grudges I used to”.

“I just forgive people. I just move on. Life is precious.”

The first episode of the third season of Emily in Paris will be released on Netflix on Wednesday (21 December).