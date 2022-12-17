Jump to content

‘Not guilty’: Elizabeth Hurley reacts to rumours she took Prince Harry’s virginity

In his forthcoming memoir, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was a teenager when he lost his virginity to an older woman – rumoured to be Hurley

Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 17 December 2022 14:21
Comments
Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian look identical in a new Christmas selfie

Elizabeth Hurley has denied the rumours she was the “beautiful older woman” who took Prince Harry’s virginity.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly revealed he was a teenager when he lost his virginity to an older woman – rumoured to be Hurley – in his forthcoming memoir Spare.

In a new interview, the 57-year-old English actor and socialite was asked whether the woman Harry was referring to was her.

“Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” Hurley told The Times Magazine.

When pressed on the subject, Hurley said the woman Harry is referring to is “not me”.

“No. Not me. Absolutely not,” she reiterated.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Prince Harry for comment.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hurley reflected on the death of her ex-fiancé and cricket legend Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand this year.

She also said she’s “excellent friends” with exes Hugh Grant and Indian textile millionaire Arun Nayar who, she says, “became family”.

Hurley continued: “Hugh is married [to Anna Eberstein, a Swedish sock designer]. Arun got married again since we were together [to the model Kim Johnson – they divorced after less than a year] and his most recent ex is very important to me, as is his new girlfriend.

“In all cases I respect it can’t be the same. Like when a brother marries – you’re not in their lives as much, you’re not in the marriage, but you send love. You’re there to serve as a friend. They are an ex. You don’t cross the line.”

Hurley also spoke about being a single parent to her 20-year-old son Damian Hurley, explaining that her life’s mission was “to be the best parent I could”.

