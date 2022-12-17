Kourtney Kardashian confessed she had no idea who Jeff Bezos was from looking at a photo of him, when asked if she’d take his business advice.

The businesswoman sat down with Vanity Fair for their ‘Lie Detector’ series, when she was presented photos of three successful entrepreneurs and quizzed on their reliability.

“Yeah totally!” she replied when she saw Rihanna’s photo.

However, the Amazon pioneer got an awkward “I don’t even know who this is”, leaving sister, Khloe, in stitches.

