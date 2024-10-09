Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted to news that Netflix hit Emily in Paris is moving to Rome for its fifth season, saying he “will fight hard” for the series to remain in his country’s capital.

In the season four finale of the popular romantic drama, series lead Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is seen moving to Rome to open an Italian office for her marketing agency as well as continue her romance with cashmere clothing brand owner Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini).

Following the new season’s release, the show’s creator, Darren Star, confirmed that Emily’s stint in Rome might be longer than expected, adding, however, that it doesn’t mean she will be abandoning Paris altogether.

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome,” he said.

Responding to the location change in a new interview with Variety, Macron, 46, argued that “Emily in Paris in Rome doesn’t make sense.”

“We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris!” he exclaimed.

Asked if the series had ever tried to nab him for a cameo like they did with his wife Brigitte, the politician said: “I’m less attractive than Brigitte!”

open image in gallery Emmanuel Macron says ‘Emily in Paris’ in Rome ‘doesn’t make sense’ ( Netflix )

The French First Lady, 71, made a surprise appearance in the seventh episode of the second half of the season, titled “Lost In Translation.”

During the episode, Emily is out to eat with her mentee Genevieve (Thalia Besson) when they spot Brigitte sitting a few tables away.

After Emily musters up the courage to introduce herself, she and Genevieve ask to take a selfie with Brigitte.

Of how the First Lady’s cameo came about, Collins previously revealed that the plan had been in motion for a while.

“The idea of the cameo came to us when Darren Star and I met her at the Elysée Palace in December 2022,” the British-born actor told Elle in September.

“She is a big fan of the show and took the mention of her in season 1 with great humor. This scene in season 4 is a wink, and shooting with her was both an honor and a real joy.”

Though this was the first time Brigitte appeared on the show, she played an important role in the first season.

While working on a marketing campaign in the episode“Masculin Féminin,” Emily is disappointed to learn the French use a masculine adjective for the word ‘vagina,’ a thought she then shares on social media.

Her post is seen and shared by former French first lady Carla Bruni and is then seen by Brigitte, who shares it with her followers.

The scene only shows Brigitte from the back, but the attention Emily receives from her ultimately results in her winning her colleagues’ respect.

Emily in Paris is scheduled to begin production on season five in mid-2025, though a release date is not yet known.