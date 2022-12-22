Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily in Paris season three hit our screens on Wednesday (21 December) and viewers have been left reeling over the bombshell dropped in the final episode.

Before you read on, be aware there are spoilers below.

In the season finale of the Netflix show, we see Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) preparing to tie the knot. But at the very last minute, Camille halts her vows and gives a dramatic speech in which she tells Gabriel about her secret pact with Emily (Lily Collins).

Camille reveals that she manipulated Emily into agreeing that neither of them would ever date Gabriel. However, Camille broke the pact because she just couldn’t resist being with him. This revelation is shared at the altar in front of their family and friends. Of course, both Emily and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) are shocked.

“You and Emily have been in love with each other since the moment you met,” Camille tells Gabriel. “The way she looks at you, the way you look at her, anyone can see it.”

Camille then leaves, despite her mother trying to stop her. Alfie also makes himself scarce, telling Emily that he does not want to be her second choice.

After all the drama, Emily and Gabriel sit together outside.

In a shocking reveal, Gabriel ultimately admits to Emily that the reason Camille came back from Greece was to tell him that she is pregnant.

The ending has been described by viewers as “shocking”, “cruel”, and “unexpected”.

One fan said: “I DO NOT accept the ending of season three of Emily in Paris. Why did they have to do Alfie and Emily like that?!?”

Another angry fan asked the writers to “stop trying to make Emily and Gabriel happen”.

“It has been three seasons and it’s boring at this point, she was so much better with Alfie and he didn’t deserve this ending,” they said.

A third simply wrote: “I just finished Emily in Paris, can’t believe I stayed up for that s****y ending.”