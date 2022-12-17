Lily Collins explains one of the biggest mysteries about Emily in Paris

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lily Collins has answered the question that’s on everyone’s minds: How does Emily in Emily in Paris afford all her clothing?

The Emily in Paris star attended a screening for the Netflix show’s third season in New York City on Thursday. Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Collins shared how she thinks the titular character can afford her ubiquitous wardrobe.

“I love this idea of the suspension of disbelief that this girl just loves fashion so much,” Collins told the outlet. “I like to think she and Mindy [Ashley Park] have a giant storage unit of clothes they share, or maybe Emily does a clothing rental situation.”

As for the upcoming third season, Collins said viewers can expect Emily’s style to “start looking a little more French as she finds inspiration from friends and coworkers”.

“She’s still bright, bold and all the things I love about Emily, but it’s a little more pared down and sophisticated,” she said.

Season three of Emily in Paris premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 21 December. The series follows American marketing executive Emily Cooper as she moves to the French capital and navigates relationships, from her Parisian colleagues to her romantic interests. The season two finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Emily’s boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her.

Although Emily in Paris is known for its iconic looks, Collins has previously revealed that fashion is sometimes painful while filming the series.

(Netflix)

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the second season premiere, the 33-year-old actress explained how the city’s cobblestoned streets sent her to the foot doctor weekly.

“I actually went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I was wearing heels all the time,” Collins told Fallon. “I had to have, like, insoles made for every pair of shoes. I’m not kidding, I felt pretty ancient.”

Collins added that if the series were to film a spinoff, she would prefer that her character wore sneakers instead of heels, which she dubbed “Emily in Flats”.

The third season of Emily in Paris premieres on Netflix on 21 December.