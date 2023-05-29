Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV reporter Emily Morgan gave a touching message to her friends about what matters in life before her death, her colleagues have revealed.

The health and science editor died after a short battle with lung cancer. Playing a pivotal role in reporting the Covid-19 pandemic, she worked at ITV for 23 years.

“Emily was proud to be a journalist, but she was even more proud of her family”, a statement from Andrew Dagnell, editor, ITV Network News, read. “She adored them. We are sending them our love and support at this unthinkably difficult time.

Emily Morgan worked as a journalist at ITV News for 23 years, and a colleague described her as a “true trailblazer” (PA)

“Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife and a true trailblazer in our field,” he continued. “Her friendship, her professionalism and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten.”

The Sun reported that she told her colleagues she wanted to be remembered not as a journalist but as a mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. “They are the things that matter,” Ms Morgan said.

And in an emotional tribute, ITV News anchor Geraint Vincent appeared to fight back tears as he described the 45-year-old as "at the very top of her game” and praised her “fearless” reporting.

Mr Vincent echoed his colleague’s sentiments, noting that Ms Morgan “wanted the world to know” she was a mother to “two cherished daughters.”

“Now, we regularly report upsetting events that touch people’s lives,” he said. “This evening, we have something to report that has affected all of us at ITV News very deeply.

“It is the death, after a short illness, of our onscreen colleague and much-loved friend Emily Morgan, our health and science editor.

“Emily worked here for 23 years, first behind the scenes as a producer, but for most of that time writing up our programmes every day as a political and then health reporter.

“At 45 years old, she was at the very top of her game, as anyone who followed her fearless reporting of the Covid pandemic will remember well.

“She was also, as she wanted the world to know, a mum to her two cherished daughters, a wife, a sister and a daughter herself and it is with her family that all of our thoughts are tonight.”