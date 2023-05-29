For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV News journalist Emily Morgan has died aged 45, the broadcaster has announced.

Ms Morgan was the health and science editor and played a pivotal role in reporting the Covid-19 pandemic where she became an invaluable source of information for the public.

She worked at ITN for 23 years and her work has been described as “instrumental” and her work a reminder of “why journalism matters.” Ms Morgan died after a short battle with lung cancer.

Chris Ship, the ITV News Royal Editor, paid tribute to his “dear friend” on Twitter.

He said: “With a very heavy heart, we announce the death of our much loved friend and colleague @emilymorganitv. She was such a beautiful person and a dear friend. As Health Editor, Emily was fearless in reporting Covid to the nation in 2020. Talented, kind, full of humanity. She was 45.”

Richard Frediani described her as “brilliant and “fearless”. He added on Twitter: “Emily Morgan will always remain in the hearts of all those lucky enough to have worked with her.

“A first class journalist who will be missed by her family and many friends.”

Health secretary Steve Barclay, said: “Sad to hear that @itvnews health and science editor Emily Morgan has died. Her exemplary reporting throughout the Covid pandemic was a vital public service - helping to keep people safe. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Catherine Jones, the Channel 5 health correspondent, said: With sadness I am sharing awful news about my ITN colleague Emily Morgan.

“We have both covered health news for many years, and I could always count on her on a professional and a personal level. A truly lovely individual; in an industry where most people have flaws, she had none.”

Ms Morgan started her career as a producer at ITV News and later took on a number of roles including as a political correspondent and wales and west of England correspondent.

Andrew Dagnell, editor at ITV Network News said that she was an “exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife and a true trailblazer in our field.

In a statement, he said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our remarkable colleague, Emily Morgan. Emily was not only an incredibly talented journalist, but a much-loved member of the ITV Newsroom and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

“As our Health and Science editor, Emily played a pivotal role in shaping our coverage through some of the most important stories of our time, including her courageous reporting through the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting hospitals and health care workers on the front lines, and sharing their stories with our viewers.

“Her reporting was instrumental in exposing the immense pressure and strain that NHS workers were under, and she became a trusted voice for the public during an unprecedented time. Emily’s passion for the role was evident in everything she did and her work was a constant reminder of why journalism matters.

“Her dedication to informing and educating our viewers will continue to inspire all those who were privileged to work alongside her.

“Our thoughts are with Emily’s family. Emily was proud to be a journalist, but she was even more proud of her family. She adored them. We are sending them our love and support at this unthinkably difficult time.

“Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife and a true trailblazer in our field. Her friendship, her professionalism and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten.”