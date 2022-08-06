Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kay Burley has been praised by viewers for her takedown of Liz Truss, which included a nod to an Eminem lyric.

During a debate on Sky News last night (4 August), the broadcaster interviewed Number 10 hopefuls Truss and Rishi Sunak.

At one point, Burley began listing all the different examples of when Truss has made drastic U-turns in her views and policies.

“You were a Remainer, and now you’re not,” she said. “You supported Brits to fight in Ukraine, then you didn’t. You wanted to build on the Green Belt, and now you don’t. You wanted to abolish the monarchy, and now you don’t. You wanted to arm Taiwan, and now I’m not sure if you’re saying whether you do or not.

“You wanted to cut civil servants’ pay in the regions, and then you said you didn’t. Will the real Liz Truss please stand up?”

That final line was a reference to Eminem’s 2000 song “The Real Slim Shady”, in which he raps: “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?”

Viewers were delighted with the takedown.

“This is absolutely superb. Take a bow Kay Burley,” wrote one fan.

“Sizzling,” posted another, while a third tweeted: “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up, please stand up, AKA #LizTruss… Unbelievable!”

A fourth person wrote: “Nicely done. And the Eminem reference makes me think Truss should now be known as The Real Dim Shady.”

In response to Burley, Truss talked about her left-wing background, saying: “My first political experience was going on a CND [Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament] march with my mother aged seven. I then as a teenager joined the Liberal Democrats.

“I’m not sure how much I should be held to account by things I said when I was 18 or 19…

“Show me somebody that has the same views at 19 and 49, and I’ll show you somebody that’s not capable of original thoughts. So yes, I have developed my views, I’ve considered things differently, and I also listen to people. And I think that’s important.”

Truss, meanwhile, is facing the possibility of her first major sleaze probe amid claims she failed to declare “murky donations” related to her leadership campaign. Read more here.