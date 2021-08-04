Emma Roberts says she intentionally limits what she shares on social media because it’s a “dark and polarising place”.

The actor broached the topic in a recent interview with Bustle in which she discussed Bellettrist, the book club she has co-founded with her friend Karah Preiss.

As part of the chat, Roberts – who has 16.7 million followers on Instagram – was asked how she decides what to share on social media and what to keep private.

“Sharing on social media has always been something that I’ve loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can’t take back anything you’ve shared online,” she said. “Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere.”

With that in mind, she acknowledged that she enjoys interacting with fans and friends online.

“But I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations,” she added.

“The internet can be such a dark and polarising place, so my corner of the internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that’s what I like to see on Instagram.”

Roberts was seen in the three most recent seasons of American Horror Story: 1984, Apocalypse, and Cult. She will also appear in About Fate, an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Marius Weisberg.