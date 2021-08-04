Emma Roberts explains why she limits what she shares on ‘dark and polarising’ social media
‘You can’t take back anything you’ve shared online’
Emma Roberts says she intentionally limits what she shares on social media because it’s a “dark and polarising place”.
The actor broached the topic in a recent interview with Bustle in which she discussed Bellettrist, the book club she has co-founded with her friend Karah Preiss.
As part of the chat, Roberts – who has 16.7 million followers on Instagram – was asked how she decides what to share on social media and what to keep private.
“Sharing on social media has always been something that I’ve loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can’t take back anything you’ve shared online,” she said. “Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere.”
With that in mind, she acknowledged that she enjoys interacting with fans and friends online.
“But I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations,” she added.
“The internet can be such a dark and polarising place, so my corner of the internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that’s what I like to see on Instagram.”
Roberts was seen in the three most recent seasons of American Horror Story: 1984, Apocalypse, and Cult. She will also appear in About Fate, an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Marius Weisberg.
