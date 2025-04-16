2025 Emmy Awards host announced
The 77th Emmy Awards will be the stand-up comedian’s first time hosting a major awards show
Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host the 77th Emmy Awards, taking place later this year.
Bargatze, 46, one of the most popular comics in the stand-up scene at the moment, will emcee the television award ceremony taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.
“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy.
While the Oscars have found success with Conan O’Brien, set to return in 2026, and the Golden Globes also welcoming back host Nikki Glaser for the 2026 ceremony, the Emmys have had a harder time finding a regular host. The last four Emmys have been hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainer, respectively.
Bargatze, while yet to emcee a major awards show, is among the most sought-after entertainers, releasing three Netflix specials, including December’s Your Friend, Nate Bargatze and hosting Saturday Night Live. With more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, according to Pollstar, he was the top-earning comedian of the year.
“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said.
The news comes months before the Emmy nominations are set to be revealed on July 15 at 8:30 a.m. PT. To be eligible for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, a show must have been released between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.
At the moment, Max’s hit new medical drama The Pitt, as well as season three of its popular wealth satire The White Lotus, season two of Apple TV+’s sci-fi Severance, and the final season of Netflix’s hit Korean-language thriller Squid Game lead drama series predictions.
Apple TV+’s The Studio and Shrinking, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building whodunnit, Max’s Emmy-winning Hacks, and Netflix’s Nobody Wants This are all expected to be frontrunners in the comedy categories.
Last year’s Emmys saw FX and Hulu’s historical drama Shōgun, Netflix’s miniseries drama Baby Reindeer and FX’s dark comedy The Bear take home the most wins.
The show was hosted by the father-son Levy duo, and reached 6.87 million average viewers, according to Nielsen, up 54 percent from the previous year.
Additional reporting by the Associated Press