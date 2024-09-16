Emmys 2024: Full winners list, from Shogun to Baby Reindeer to The Bear

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

The best in television gathered to celebrate the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday night (15 September).

From intense kitchen drama The Bear to mega-hit stalker series Baby Reindeer, many shows and stars were competing to bring home trophies.

Japan-set show Shōgun led the nominations this year with 25 nods, followed by The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and True Detective: Night Country.

Shōgun won the most Emmys, taking home 18 and shattering the record for the amount of prizes taken home for a single season of television.

Here are all the winners of the night.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce –The Bear

Paul W Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear WINNER

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show WINNER

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

John Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear WINNER

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown WINNER

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

open image in gallery Debicki accepting her award ( ABC )

Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks WINNER

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors WINNER

The Voice

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer WINNER

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show

Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us WINNER

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

The Oscars

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4” – Weronika Tofilska

Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs The Swans, “Pilot” – Gus Van Sant

Lessons In Chemistry, “Poirot” – Millicent Shelton

Ripley –Steven Zaillian WINNER

True Detective: Night Country – Issa Lopez

open image in gallery Andrew Scott in ‘Ripley’ ( Philippe Antonello/Netflix )

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary, “Career Day”

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means – Girls5eva, “Orlando”

Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo – The Bear, “Fishes”

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks, “Bulletproof” WINNER

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – The Other Two, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good”

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn – What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade”

Talk Series

The Daily Show WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo WINNER

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

open image in gallery Morris with his award ( ABC )

Writing for a Drama Series

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner – Fallout, “The End”

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith, “First Date”

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks – Shōgun, “Anjin”

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente – Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”

Will Smith – Slow Horses, “Negotiating With Tigers” WINNER

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown, “Ritz”

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer WINNER

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror – “Joan Is Awful”

Noah Hawley, Fargo – “The Tragedy Of The Commons”

Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers – “You’re Wonderful”

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country – Part 6

Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Christopher Storer – The Bear WINNER

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – The Gentleman

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

Directing for a Drama Series

Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith

Frederick E O Toye – Shōgun WINNER

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell – Shōgun WINNER

Paul Dano – Mr & Mrs Smith

Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

John Turturro – Mr & Mrs Smith

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel – Mr & Mrs Smith WINNER

Claire Foy – The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson – Mr & Mrs Smith

Parker Posey – Mr & Mrs Smith

Television Movie

Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady WINNER

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman – The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear WINNER

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal – The Bear WINNER

Matthew Broderick – Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd – Hacks

Bob Odenkirk – The Bear

Will Poulter – The Bear

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer WINNER

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country WINNER

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun WINNER

Dominic West – The Crown

open image in gallery Hiroyuki Sanada in ‘Shogun’ ( Copyright 2024, FX. All Rights Reserved. )

Actress in a Drama Series

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Anna Sawai – Shōgun WINNER

Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith

Best Drama Series

Shōgun WINNER

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Best Comedy Series

The Bear

Hacks WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

open image in gallery ‘The Bear’ ( AP )

Variety Special (live)

66th Grammy Awards

76th Annual Tony Awards

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars WINNER

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic WINNER

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I