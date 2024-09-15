Emmys 2024 live: When and what time is it, who’s nominated and how to watch
Eugene and Dan Levy are hosting this year’s proceedings, with the Schitt’s Creek stars promising to keep it ‘light and bright’
The 2024 Emmys are taking place tonight, with controversial Netlix show Baby Reindeer, kitchen drama The Bear and historical Japan-set series Shōgun among the frontrunners.
The three-hour ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will begin at 8pm ET (midnight GMT). A live broadcast will stream on ABC while the show will be available to watch the next day on Hulu.
This year’s event is being hosted for the first time by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who co-created and starred in the hit series Schitt’s Creek.
“We’re going to keep it light and bright,” Dan Levy told the Los Angeles Times, while his father added: “You’re setting a tone, and it’s our tone. It is what it is.
“It’s kind of tricky when you’re in the weeds, but ultimately we have to be ourselves and go with what we think is funny.”
Awards presenters will include Hollywood legend and Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, 97, along with Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Matt Bomer, Lily Gladstone and Kristen Wiig.
See the nominations in full here.
Follow live updates below.
How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards
The 76th Emmy Awards are almost upon us, with the industry’s top stars preparing to honor the best in television.
The ceremony comes just months after the delayed 2023 awards show was broadcast in January due to the historic actors’ and writers’ strike.
Eugene and Dan Levy will take the stage to host the ceremony, becoming the first father-son duo ever to do so.
Among the top contenders competing at this week’s ceremony include FX’s dark comedy The Bear, with 23 nods, and Shōgun, the channel’s historical drama adapted from author James Clavell’s 1975 novel, with 25 noms. Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer, also secured 11 nominations, as did Apple+’s comedy-drama Palm Royale.
Shows eligible for the 2024 Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.
Here’s how to tune in:
Where are the Emmys being held?
The 2024 Emmys makes its return to Los Angeles’s Peacock Theater, formerly Nokia Theatre and Microsoft Theater.
For most of the past two decades, the ceremony has been hosted at the Peacock Theater, except for when it took place at The Event Deck at LA Live in 2021 and the Staples Center in 2020 amid the pandemic.
Don’t miss out on the Emmys red carpet
For those wondering if there will be a red carpet ahead of the 2024 Emmys, the answer is yes.
Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and ABC correspondent Will Reeve, the son of late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, will kick off ABC’s Emmy coverage on the red carpet beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Comedy First-Time Nominees
Best Comedy Actor
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Best Comedy Supporting Actress
Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)
Best Comedy Supporting Actor
Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)
Best Comedy Guest Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building)
Best Comedy Guest Actor
Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live)
Other First-Time Nominees
Best Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs The Swans)
Best Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs The Swans)
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
Best Short Form Actress
Mena Suvari (RZR)
Best Short form Actor
Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show)
Best Narrator
Paul Rudd (Secrets of the Octopus)
2024 Emmys include a whopping 36 first-time nominees
This year’s Emmy Award nominees include a surprising number of first-time nominees – 36 to be exact!
Previous Oscar nominees, including Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge), are among the potential Emmy first-timers.
Drama First-Time Nominees
Best Drama Actress
Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
Best Drama Actor
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Best Drama Supporting Actress
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
Lesley Manville (The Crown)
Best Drama Supporting Actor
Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Best Drama Guest Actress
Parker Posey (Mr & Mrs Smith)
Best Drama Guest Actor
Nestor Carbonell (Shōgun)
Tracy Letts (Winning Time)
