Emmys 2024 live: Baby Reindeer sweeps four major categories as Richard Gadd encourages studios to ‘take risks’
Eugene and Dan Levy are hosting this year’s Emmy’s, with the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars promising to keep it ‘light and bright’
The 2024 Emmys took place on Sunday (September 15) night, with controversial Netflix show Baby Reindeer, kitchen drama The Bear and historical Japan-set series Shōgun all winning big.
The three-hour ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The broadcast is now available to watch on Hulu.
This year’s event was hosted for the first time by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who co-created and starred in the hit series Schitt’s Creek.
“We’re going to keep it light and bright,” Dan Levy told the Los Angeles Times, while his father added: “You’re setting a tone, and it’s our tone. It is what it is.
“It’s kind of tricky when you’re in the weeds, but ultimately we have to be ourselves and go with what we think is funny.”
Awards presenters will included Hollywood legend and Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, 97, along with Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Matt Bomer, Lily Gladstone and Kristen Wiig.
The biggest Emmys talking points
Emotions were running high at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday night (15 September), whether it was moving speeches from Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd or tears from the cast of Shōgun.
Father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy hosted the ceremony in Los Angeles, where Shōgun led the nominations with 25 nods, followed by The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and True Detective: Night Country.
Here are the biggest talking points from the evening.
2024 Emmys full winners list
Hacks closed out the 2024 Emmy Awards with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series.
You can find the full list of winners below:
Meryl Streep and Martin Short sat next to each other despite romance denials
Fans were giddy watching Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short sitting next to each other at the Emmys tonight.
Though the pair have recently denied any romance rumors between them, that didn’t stop viewers from speculating about their relationship.
After the pair looked cozy together at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, a representative confirmed to People that the actors “are just very good friends, nothing more.”
Days later, the Saturday Night Live alum reiterated that he and Streep were not together. “We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends,” he said during an episode of the Club Random podcast, after host Bill Maher called the two stars a “power couple”.
‘Shogun’ wins 18th award
Shogun has won a total of 18 Emmys, an all-time record for a single season of television.
They are:
• Outstanding Drama Series
• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
• Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
• Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
• Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
• Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
• Outstanding Production Design
• Outstanding Sound Editing
• Outstanding Cinematography
• Outstanding Sound Mixing
• Outstanding Special Visual Effects
• Outstanding Picture Editing
• Outstanding Stunt Performance
• Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
• Outstanding Main Title Design
• Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup
• Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
• Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Jodie Foster wins for ‘True Detective: Night Country'
Jodie Foster wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, taking her halfway to EGOT status.
“This is an incredibly emotional moment for me because True Detective: Night Country was just a magical experience,” Foster said in her acceptance speech before giving credit to showrunner Issa López.
She also paid tribute in particular to her co-star: “My champ, my partner in crime Kali Reis.” Pro-boxer Reis played Alaska State Trooper Evangeline Navarro in the series.
“Love and work equals art,” she concluded to a standing ovation.
Richard Gadd wins writing award for 'Baby Reindeer’
Richard Gadd has won Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for Baby Reindeer.
“No matter how bad it gets, it always gets better,” Gadd said in a powerful acceptance speech. “Keep going and I promise you things will be okay.”
‘Slow Horses' writer Will Smith tells Emmys: ‘Despite my name, I come in peace’
As soon as Will Smith’s name was called for Best Writing for a Drama Series, everyone had to wonder if he’d make a joke about the other Will Smith. Smith didn’t disappoint: “Despite my name, I come in peace,” he told the Los Angeles audience.
Smith was of course referring to the Independence Day actor’s infamous slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars. Happily, the 2024 Emmys have remained a non-violent event thus far.
What does D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai’s red handprint mean?
The Reservation Dogs actor walked the red carpet at the Emmys with a red handprint over his mouth – a symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement.
According to Native Hope, the red handprint “stands for all the missing sisters whose voices are not heard. It stands for the silence of the media and law enforcement in the midst of this crisis.” The site added that it symbolizes “the oppression and subjugation of Native women who are now rising up to say #NoMoreStolenSisters.”
Jessica Gunning wins first award of the night for ‘Baby Reindeer'
Jessica Gunning wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Baby Reindeer.
Gunning plays Richard Gadd’s stalker, Martha, in Netflix’s controversial hit drama.
“Thank you for trusting me to be your Martha, I will never ever forget her or you, or this. It really means a lot so thank you reindeer,” Gunning told Gadd from the stage, referencing her character’s pet name for him.
Dan and Eugene Levy spoof ‘Baby Reindeer' in opening skit
Mocking the nature of Martha’s texts in the show, Dan joked that he’d received eerily similar messages from his father.
“Let’s host Emmys Colin Farrell will be there u still have crush?” Read one text projected onto the stage behind the presenters.
“Walter O’Keefe joke too mean? sent from my iphon,” was another while a third read: “Best ramen near me.”
“I think you were just trying to Google that,” Dan joked. “There’s 59,000 more where those came from,” he added, referencing the number of texts the real Martha allegedly sent Richard Gadd.
