Emmy Award nominations: Succession makes history as full list of nominations announced
HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ also picked up a large amount of nominations
The nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced, with Succession and The Last of Us leading the pack.
The Television Academy’s annual awards show will take place on 18 September, with the nominated shows announced via livestream on Wednesday (12 July).
The final series of HBO’s Succession met predictions and led the nominations, earning a whopping 14 acting nominations and becoming a contender for Outstanding Drama Series (an award it has won twice before).
Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong will compete against each other for the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category. This marks the most actors to ever be nominated from the same show in this category.
A similar Succession face-off will take place in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category, where 2022 winner Matthew Macfadyen is nominated alongside his castmates Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård.
Sarah Snook is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, while J Smith-Cameron is nominated in the supporting actress category.
Including technical categories, Succession picked up 27 nominations in total. Fellow HBO projects The Last of Us and The White Lotus follow close behind with 23 and 24 nominations apiece.
Ted Lasso is the most-nominated comedy, receiving 20 nods.
You can find the main nominations below…
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello – Beef
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
